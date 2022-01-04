 Skip to main content
Hammond OL Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State over Wisconsin
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hammond OL Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State over Wisconsin

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst describes the work ethic he's seen from freshmen Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci

After taking extra time to weigh some strong options, Carson Hinzman decided to take his football talents out of Wisconsin.

The four-star interior offensive lineman from Hammond committed to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over a long list of offers that included the University of Wisconsin, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, and a majority of the Big Ten Conference. The final decision for the top-ranked center prospect in the nation was between UW and Ohio State.

"So excited to get to work and play for the BEST FANS IN THE LAND!! LETS GO WIN A NATTY," Hinzman wrote in a social media post. 

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, the class of 2022 prospect was one of UW’s top targets and is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state and a top-100 player in the country. He was a key player in Saint Croix Central’s 7-2 season in 2019 in which the team rushed for nearly 240 yards per game and scored 30 touchdowns on the ground. Hinzman was a standout defensive lineman as well. Saint Croix Central went 4-6 this season, when Hinzman tied for the team lead with 54 tackles.

In an interview last month with Jake Kocorowski of Rivals, Hinzman spoke of the close relationship he'd built with former UW associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. Rudolph left the program Monday for a similar role at Virginia Tech.

Hinzman’s decision is made more significant for UW after it didn’t secure a commitment from Billy Schrauth, a four-star lineman from Fond du Lac who chose Notre Dame.

UW has stacked talent on the offensive line in recent recruiting classes, including four-star tackle Joe Brunner of Whitefish Bay, the top-ranked player in Wisconsin. The 2021 class saw the addition of five-star prospect Nolan Rucci and four-star recruits JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman, while Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig were four-star recruits in the 2020 class.

Losing Hinzman to a conference rival is still a tough blow for the Badgers, whose recruiting class ranks 11th in the Big Ten and 43rd in the nation, per 247Sports' composite rankings. UW lost three of the state's top-five ranked players in this cycle.

hinzman mug 1-4
