Halftime observations: Wisconsin leads Minnesota thanks to strong defense and despite missed chances

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin get together to discuss if the Badgers’ narrow win over Nebraska raised red flags, the matchup with Minnesota and make Big Ten picks.

MINNEAPOLIS — A matchup of two of the best defenses in the Big Ten Conference has lived up to the billing so far between the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The Badgers’ defense is the highest scoring unit of the game so far, with senior safety Scott Nelson’s pick-6 being the only touchdown in a 10-6 contest thus far. A half marred by a combined eight penalties ended with the Badgers leading but lamenting some missed chances.

Here are three observations from the first half.

Penalties make things difficult

UW isn’t doing itself a ton of favors with its play while being officiated by a flag-happy crew.

The Badgers have been flagged five times for 43 yards, including once in the red zone and once on special teams that pushed the offense back to the 8-yard line on the opening drive. Fullback John Chenal was called for a questionable holding penalty to negate a big run by Braelon Allen and senior left tackle Tyler Beach false started.

Cleaner play will help UW get the refs out of the game.

Badgers defense shaky to start