Halftime observations: Wisconsin football uses defense, running game to build first lead in familiar way

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin football team is playing to its old script so far at Illinois — controlling the ball with the ground game and the defense appearing dominant.

That formula has led to a 10-0 lead despite one turnover from its offense. A hot start from the UW running backs and the defense allowing just three first downs has led to a somewhat comfortable lead with the Badgers getting the ball back after the break.

Here are three observations from the first half.

OL injury hasn’t hurt yet

Senior offensive tackle Logan Bruss has been the team’s most consistent lineman so far this season, but he was unavailable for the game against Illinois. Redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini started in his place and the Badgers were committed to getting their run game going from the start.

UW’s line looked to be firing off the ball better than in past weeks, and the rushing stats show it. The Badgers have gained 191 yards on 34 carries, led by Chez Mellusi’s 81 yards on 14 tries.

The Badgers achieved that good start on the ground despite the Illini having between eight and 10 men in the box on almost every play.

Illini veteran tackles can’t handle Herbig