 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halftime observations: Wisconsin football uses defense, running game to build first lead in familiar way
0 Comments
topical alert featured
UW FOOTBALL | GAME 5

Halftime observations: Wisconsin football uses defense, running game to build first lead in familiar way

  • 0

UW coach Paul Chryst says Graham Mertz and Jake Ferguson are expected to play on Saturday.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin football team is playing to its old script so far at Illinois — controlling the ball with the ground game and the defense appearing dominant.

That formula has led to a 10-0 lead despite one turnover from its offense. A hot start from the UW running backs and the defense allowing just three first downs has led to a somewhat comfortable lead with the Badgers getting the ball back after the break.

Here are three observations from the first half.

OL injury hasn’t hurt yet

Senior offensive tackle Logan Bruss has been the team’s most consistent lineman so far this season, but he was unavailable for the game against Illinois. Redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini started in his place and the Badgers were committed to getting their run game going from the start.

UW’s line looked to be firing off the ball better than in past weeks, and the rushing stats show it. The Badgers have gained 191 yards on 34 carries, led by Chez Mellusi’s 81 yards on 14 tries.

The Badgers achieved that good start on the ground despite the Illini having between eight and 10 men in the box on almost every play.

The Badgers face their former coach, Bret Bielema, in the latest Game Day cartoon from Phil Hands.

Illini veteran tackles can’t handle Herbig

UW sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig has ended a pair of Illinois drives by getting pass breakups on third downs. He was maybe a half step away from a sack on both plays, but both got the Badgers off the field and forced punts.

Herbig’s improvement in preventing offensive linemen from get their hands on him this season has allowed his speed and quickness around the edge to shine. Illinois quarterbacks — both Brandon Peters and Artur Sitkowski have played — are trying to get the ball out quickly to avoid Herbig’s pass rush, and it’s affecting their accuracy.

Herbig also knocked away a pass when dropping into coverage.

Braelon Allen has arrived

UW coach Paul Chryst hinted that the Badgers might look to freshman Braelon Allen for something different at tailback because the 6-foot-2, 238-pounder provides a physicality that few backs can.

Consider that first half his coming-out party. Allen already has surpassed his career high with 71 yards and 11 carries. Allen powered a second-quarter touchdown drive, picking up 59 yards on seven carries, including totes of 23 and 17 yards. A fullback dive from senior John Chenal finished the drive.

Injury update

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.

Ruled out before the game

UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports.

OL Logan Bruss

TE Jack Eschenbach

RB Isaac Guerendo

S Tyler Mais

ILB Mike Masklaunas

ILB Jordan Turner

K Jack Van Dyke

OLB Aaron Witt

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics