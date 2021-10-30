Halftime observations: Wisconsin dominates Iowa with defense and the Badgers’ passing game reemerges

The University of Wisconsin football team has dominated the first half of Saturday’s game against No. 9 Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.
The defense has allowed just one first down while creating a pair of takeaways, the special teams has flipped the field and taken advantage of an Iowa punt-returning gaffe and the offense has shown better balance than in weeks past.
Here are three observations from the first half.
Badgers find balance
UW’s offense has been nearly 75% rushing over the past three games, but the first quarter showed that the Badgers could attack a defense through the air as well.
The Badgers, after punting on their first drive, drove 65 yards in less than four minutes, capped by a 4-yard pass to Jake Ferguson on a play-action pass on third-and-1. Mertz opened the game 7-of-8 passing for 68 yards and the score.
UW’s offensive line has owned the line in both run and pass blocking, a great sign for UW’s chances to continue its control of the game.
Iowa trying to spread UW out
The Hawkeyes, a ground-and-pound team that has struggled to run the ball consistently this season, was trying to get favorable matchups on the outside against UW in the first half by horizontally spreading their formations.
Iowa has lined up in empty-backfield shotgun formations on a handful of snaps, even motioning from other sets to the empty looks. UW hasn’t been fooled, allowing 5 yards on the Hawkeyes’ first 17 plays, including a strip-sack by sophomore Nick Herbig and another fumble recovery at Iowa’s 1-yard line.
Iowa has minus-13 yards rushing in the first half. If Iowa can’t threaten in the run game, it’ll need QB Spencer Petras to throw down the field, a risky proposition against the UW pass rush that already has four sacks.
UW dominating field position
Field position was going to play a role in a battle of two great defenses. UW’s defense and special teams have given the Badgers a massive edge in that area in the first half.
After two fumble recoveries inside Iowa’s 8-yard line and a muffed punt to give UW the ball at Iowa’s 16, UW’s average starting field position has been at its own 41. Iowa’s has been its own 20.
UW’s number would’ve been even better had the Hawkeyes’ final punt of the half not been downed at the Badgers’ 2.
Injury update
Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.
Ruled out before the game
UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports.
LIST
WR A.J. Abbott
ILB Jake Chaney
TE Cam Large
OLB Spencer Lytle
TE Hayden Rucci
OL Josh Seltzner
OLB Aaron Witt
Injured in first half
FB John Chenal (right arm)
OLB Marty Strey (right leg)
Badgers fans on Twitter have new hope — and lingering skepticism — after Wisconsin puts Purdue in check
Full speed ahead
Run Bucky run! Nice to see RB U doing what it does best. How about that defense too !— Dennis Semrau (@DennisSemrau) October 23, 2021
Hold on now!
Badgers knocked the No. 2(5) out of them! 😜😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/irmoGMUEMY— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) October 23, 2021
Keeping 'em on their toes
This offensive scheme will beat the very good/league teams. They brought back the successful unbalance and Paul Chryst definitely has the intellect, innovation, creativity and passion to run a unbalanced offense when necessary. Great coached game.— No Más 🦡 (@JoRy_MaMa) October 23, 2021
So close, yet so far
We are a perfectly decent team so long as the defense forces turnovers and our passing game is unnecessary. But the inability to pound the ball in from the 1 at the end of the first half is concerning.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) October 23, 2021
It checks out
Where would the Badgers be without Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonard? This team needs to eliminate turnovers and penalties. The formula to compete for the Western Division Title? Run the ball, play suffocating defense, and keep QB Graham Mertz from losing the game.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) October 23, 2021
Just what the doctor ordered
Felt good— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2021
Know when to delegate
Looks like a Wisconsin O but Paul needs to hire a QB coach— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) October 23, 2021
Sure, let's go with 'different'
IF all the offense is run game, why have #5 on the field at all? How bout putting one of the unused WRs at wildcat QB? Would that be worse, better, or at least different?— Fletcher Keyes (@FletcherKeyes) October 23, 2021
Three steps to success
Reduce TO, develop a short passing game (at least 15-20 passes per game) and help the OT’s with chip blocking on obvious passing downs— Wayne Horman (@wayne_horman) October 23, 2021
If only
Woulda won by 40 if the offense could hold onto the ball.— Nicholas~Bucks in 6 (@Nicholaswisco) October 23, 2021
How long has it been?
The first vintage Badger game in a long time. If not for the 2 turnovers it could’ve been a shutout.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) October 23, 2021
It's a numbers game
Pumped for the W. Just wish that H2 offense (no TOs, dominant running game) was the every game offense. D is INCREDIBLE. Worried Iowa might cause 5-10 turnovers next week…— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) October 23, 2021
How sweet it is
It was really fun to watch!— chris van wagner (@CVWhoops) October 23, 2021
Only a matter of time
Do what you do best, but at some point we're going to have to throw the ball effectively.— Robert Burtch (@rlburtch) October 23, 2021
Mismatched pair
Our defense is Superman and our offense is Jimmy Olsen. The lack of a dedicated offensive coordinator is a glaring problem. Beach should not be starting. Beyond that, I'm heartened to see the continued emergence of Allen (despite fumbles today)— MK (@Mike_Kowieski) October 23, 2021
Left hanging
Finally looked like the Badgers again, but play-calling on the first and goal from the 1 was disappointing. How does Allen not touch the ball??? Have to cash in those turnovers too #OnWisconsin— Mark Larson (@MLarsonSports) October 23, 2021
Split the difference
Glass half full: D was again magnificent and we had a solid run game. Beat a “ranked” opponent on the road.— Russ Evansen (@waunaruss) October 23, 2021
Glass half empty: We have a QB who cannot throw and I wouldn’t blame them if every WR on the team entered the portal.
Help wanted
Praise Jimmy and that D. 8 passes, 0 yards in 2nd half. 1/11 on 3rd down. Chryst really needs a new offensive coordinator. Mertz is made for shot gun, can see the field better— ChazB (@chazb33) October 23, 2021
The fine taste of victory
I think I will have a Boilermaker to celebrate. Purdue a Top 25 power was shut down and Badger continue to roll over ranked opponents.nothing new for this program.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) October 23, 2021
Moving in the right direction
Felt like a typical Badger game for a change. Clean up the turnovers and penalties.— Kevin (@dcbadger7) October 23, 2021
Still not sold
A shame a defense this solid is being wasted this year. If they can run like that again next week, I’ll start buying into the no passing philosophy. For now, not holding my breath…— C.J. Boehler (@CJBoehler) October 23, 2021
Take what you can get
Happy for the W on the road.— Stephanie Kowalski (@sdkowalski1) October 23, 2021
Flipping the switch
Wow. Completely different team. Great to win that turnover battle!— EJ Temme (@ej_temme) October 23, 2021
Best of the bunch
Good 2021 UW win. Mertz took what was there except for 1 play and the defense was ludicrous. O line leaned on ppl for days— Ben Moser (@TheMrMoser) October 23, 2021
And on that one ...
Purdon't— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) October 23, 2021