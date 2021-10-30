 Skip to main content
Halftime observations: Wisconsin dominates Iowa with defense and the Badgers’ passing game reemerges
The University of Wisconsin football team has dominated the first half of Saturday’s game against No. 9 Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.

The defense has allowed just one first down while creating a pair of takeaways, the special teams has flipped the field and taken advantage of an Iowa punt-returning gaffe and the offense has shown better balance than in weeks past.

Here are three observations from the first half.

Badgers find balance

UW’s offense has been nearly 75% rushing over the past three games, but the first quarter showed that the Badgers could attack a defense through the air as well.

The Badgers, after punting on their first drive, drove 65 yards in less than four minutes, capped by a 4-yard pass to Jake Ferguson on a play-action pass on third-and-1. Mertz opened the game 7-of-8 passing for 68 yards and the score.

UW’s offensive line has owned the line in both run and pass blocking, a great sign for UW’s chances to continue its control of the game.

Iowa trying to spread UW out

The Hawkeyes, a ground-and-pound team that has struggled to run the ball consistently this season, was trying to get favorable matchups on the outside against UW in the first half by horizontally spreading their formations.

Iowa has lined up in empty-backfield shotgun formations on a handful of snaps, even motioning from other sets to the empty looks. UW hasn’t been fooled, allowing 5 yards on the Hawkeyes’ first 17 plays, including a strip-sack by sophomore Nick Herbig and another fumble recovery at Iowa’s 1-yard line.

Iowa has minus-13 yards rushing in the first half. If Iowa can’t threaten in the run game, it’ll need QB Spencer Petras to throw down the field, a risky proposition against the UW pass rush that already has four sacks.

UW dominating field position

Field position was going to play a role in a battle of two great defenses. UW’s defense and special teams have given the Badgers a massive edge in that area in the first half.

After two fumble recoveries inside Iowa’s 8-yard line and a muffed punt to give UW the ball at Iowa’s 16, UW’s average starting field position has been at its own 41. Iowa’s has been its own 20.

UW’s number would’ve been even better had the Hawkeyes’ final punt of the half not been downed at the Badgers’ 2.

Injury update

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.

Ruled out before the game

UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports.

LIST

WR A.J. Abbott

ILB Jake Chaney

TE Cam Large

OLB Spencer Lytle

TE Hayden Rucci

OL Josh Seltzner

OLB Aaron Witt

Injured in first half

FB John Chenal (right arm)

OLB Marty Strey (right leg)

