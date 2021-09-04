Halftime observations: Why Badgers offense struggled to get going against Nittany Lions

Colten Bartholomew, the State Journal’s Wisconsin Badgers football beat reporter, shares three observations from the first half of Saturday’s game against Penn State.
Miscues by UW ended two red-zone drives without points and the game was tied 0-0 at halftime.
1. Shaky start for the O-line
UW allowed pressure on Graham Mertz on the first passing play of the season, which resulted in an 18-yard loss on an intentional grounding. On the team’s second drive, Mertz was hit in the back by Arnold Ebiketie on a play originally ruled a fumble but overturned to forward pass.
The interior of the line got some movement in the run game early for tailback Chez Mellusi, but the Nittany Lions’ speed off the edges was an issue.
Before the team’s third series, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph switched out the interior three, removing starters Josh Seltzner (left guard), Joe Tippmann (center) and Jack Nelson (right guard) for Cormac Sampson, Kayden Lyles and Michael Furtney.
The new unit led a drive to the goal line that featured a fourth-and-1 and two third-and-1 conversions but ended with a blocked field goal.
2. Defense appears as advertised
The Badgers defense was stifling in the first half even without junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal, the team’s second-leading tackler last season.
Penn State’s attempts to go no-huddle and stack receivers to get them free runs off the line rarely worked, and UW was able to pressure quarterback Sean Clifford with regularity. Linebacker Jack Sanborn had a sack on the first drive, while linebacker Nick Herbig and defensive end Isaiah Mullens were credited with quarterback hurries.
The Nittany Lions had 43 total yards on 22 plays, an average of 1.95 yards per play, in the half.
3. Jaquan Brisker injury looms
PSU safety Jaquan Brisker, a senior starter, missed most of the first half with injuries. He went down on a fourth-and-1 play late in the first quarter. He was seen gingerly riding an exercise bike on the Penn State sideline in the second quarter.
His absence left the Nittany Lions thin in terms of experience at safety. He also was shadowing UW senior tight end Jake Ferguson, one of the team’s top receiving threats, so his loss was felt often.