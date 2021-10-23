Halftime observations: Turnovers, red zone struggles plague Badgers again (and again) against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — The University of Wisconsin football team’s offense was efficient in some areas in the first half against Purdue, but a familiar issue plagued it.
Turnovers were the key theme for both sides in the first half as the Badgers and Boilermakers battled to a 13-13 tie at halftime.
Here are three observations from the first half.
Turnovers killers for both sides
All of Purdue’s points in the first half have come off turnovers. And the Badgers — who are lucky they don’t have at least one more giveaway — salvaged a tie after forcing a turnover late in the second quarter.
UW quarterback Graham Mertz was sacked on a cornerback blitz by Jamari Brown and defensive end George Karlaftis returned it 56 yards for a score to put the Boilermakers up 13-10 despite being outplayed. But UW junior safety John Torchio stepped in front of an Aidan O’Connell pass and returned it to the 1-yard line. The Badgers were stuffed on two inside runs then a jet sweep lost 3 yards to force a tying field goal.
Whichever team takes care of the ball in the second half is going to give itself the best chance to win.
Screen to Ferguson works
The Badgers’ first-quarter scoring drive was their second of 90-plus yards this season, but it almost was stopped before midfield. Two false starts had backed UW into a third-and-15, but a well-timed and well–executed screen pass to senior tight end Jake Ferguson was enough to pick up the first down. Ferguson powered through a tackler to pick up 17 yards.
UW avoided third downs the rest of the 92-yard drive, eventually scoring on a short run by Braelon Allen.
Allen has to protect the ball
Allen, for all the good things he’s doing for the Badgers’ offense, has to learn when a play is over and extending it only will increase the chances for a mistake. He fumbled twice in the first quarter — one in the red zone that went out of bounds and another that Purdue recovered.
Purdue scored on the drive set up by the second.
Allen’s intent on these plays — to fight for extra yards — is good, but Big Ten Conference defenders are smart and attacking the ball when he’s running into them. He needs to learn quickly when a play is over and it’s OK to go down.
His fumbles likely took him off the field for a first-and-goal at the 1 situation.
Injury update
Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.
Ruled out before the game
UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports.
TE Clay Cundiff
TE Jack Eschenbach
OLB Spencer Lytle