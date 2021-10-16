 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halftime observations: Linebacker Leo Chenal stars, Badgers get tricky in building lead over Army
0 Comments
topical alert featured

Halftime observations: Linebacker Leo Chenal stars, Badgers get tricky in building lead over Army

  • 0
Army Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz runs during the first half of the Badgers' game against Army Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Mertz completed 6 of 10 passes in the first half for 106 yards while rushing three times for 4 yards and a score as the Badgers led 13-0 at the break. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Things were moving quickly, as many expected when the University of Wisconsin and Army met for the first time on the football field. Both teams tried to control the line of scrimmage Saturday night, but the Badgers gained the upper hand more often en route to a 13-0 lead at halftime.

Here are three observations from the first half.

Runs from 11 personnel working

UW’s offensive line didn’t start as well as it did last week in terms of generating a push, but it started to find its footing on the third drive of the game. Runs from 11 personnel — three wide receivers, one tight end, one running back — were most effective, with freshman Braelon Allen picking up gains of 5, 11, and 13 yards on such plays.

Allen was the star of that series, carrying seven times for 72 of the 95 yards gained, including the last 33 on a touchdown run to the left side.

Running out of 11 forces the defense to cover more of the field and decreases its ability to load the box against the run. The more Allen learns about setting up and reading blocks, the more effective this strategy will be.

Leo Chenal too quick

Army’s flexbone, triple-option offense can cause a lot of problems for a defense if it tries to sit back and read what the Black Knights are doing. The Badgers didn’t have that problem in the first half in part because junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal was blowing up plays before they had a chance to develop.

Chenal had six tackles, many of them at or near the line, and a tackle for loss in the first half. He knifed through the gap between the center and right guard to set up a second-and-12 on Army’s third possession, and he did so again to stop the final play of the half for no gain.

Army has to tighten its splits in the “A” gaps to ensure Chenal can’t again split through untouched.

Chryst gets tricky

Getting a two-score lead this half was important enough to UW coach Paul Chryst that he pulled out some new wrinkles on the Badgers’ fourth drive.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at the 40, UW ran a fake punt — the first the Badgers have tried in years — and the direct snap to linebacker Jack Sanborn turned into an 8-yard gain. Graham Mertz hit receiver Danny Davis down the sideline for 36 yards to get into the red zone.

Chryst then called a designed bootleg run for Mertz on second-and-goal from the 5, and Mertz ran untouched for the score.

It was a fairly sharp half for Mertz, outside of a strip-sack on the Badgers’ first drive. He was 6 of 10 for 106 yards, with four completions and 58 yards going to senior tight end Jake Ferguson.

The University of Wisconsin quarterback speaks to the media on Monday in Madison.

Injury update

Junior running back Isaac Guerendo was ruled out for the season after suffering a left leg injury last week at Illinois. Guerendo’s ankle was stepped on during pregame warmups, which held him out of the game against the Illini. Guerendo’s injury was severe enough that he had to have season-ending surgery this week.

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime. UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports.

Ruled out before the game

OT Logan Bruss

TE Clay Cundiff

TE Jack Eschenbach

OLB Spencer Lytle

ILB Jordan Turner

OLB Aaron Witt

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics