Halftime observations: Linebacker Leo Chenal stars, Badgers get tricky in building lead over Army

Chenal had six tackles, many of them at or near the line, and a tackle for loss in the first half. He knifed through the gap between the center and right guard to set up a second-and-12 on Army’s third possession, and he did so again to stop the final play of the half for no gain.

Army has to tighten its splits in the “A” gaps to ensure Chenal can’t again split through untouched.

Chryst gets tricky

Getting a two-score lead this half was important enough to UW coach Paul Chryst that he pulled out some new wrinkles on the Badgers’ fourth drive.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at the 40, UW ran a fake punt — the first the Badgers have tried in years — and the direct snap to linebacker Jack Sanborn turned into an 8-yard gain. Graham Mertz hit receiver Danny Davis down the sideline for 36 yards to get into the red zone.

Chryst then called a designed bootleg run for Mertz on second-and-goal from the 5, and Mertz ran untouched for the score.

It was a fairly sharp half for Mertz, outside of a strip-sack on the Badgers’ first drive. He was 6 of 10 for 106 yards, with four completions and 58 yards going to senior tight end Jake Ferguson.

Injury update