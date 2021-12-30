 Skip to main content
Halftime observations: How Wisconsin won the line of scrimmage to build lead over Arizona State
LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin football team is playing the kind of game it wants to play in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The offensive line is getting great push and keeping the pocket clean, the front seven on defense is bottling up true rushing plays and getting pressure on the quarterback, and a number of offensive weapons have gotten involved. The result is a 20-6 lead and an opponent with very little to build on going into the second half.

Here are three observations from the first half.

Badgers attacking right side of ASU O-line

Arizona State is having zero success blocking to the right of the center. The Sun Devils can’t slow down defenders off the right side, whether it was a 13-yard sack by Nick Herbig on the first drive — his first sack since the Rutgers game last month — or the combined sack by linebackers Jack Sanborn and Noah Burks to halt ASU’s second drive.

Sophomore right tackle Ben Scott hasn’t been able to handle the quickness of Herbig or Burks around the edge, and ASU running back Daniyel Ngata was the team’s third-stringer for most of the season, so he’s not as experienced at picking up rushers. ASU is trying to counter the UW rush with some bootlegs and quarterback Jayden Daniels’ mobility, but it has to find an answer that gives Daniels more time in the pocket.

UW offensive line owning the front

The Badgers matched a program bowl record with 14 points in the first quarter, and the offensive line imposed its will early. It has protected quarterback Graham Mertz well, giving him all kinds of time in a clean pocket to scan the field.

That protection allowed Markus Allen’s deep corner route to develop on the Badgers’ first drive, and that completion converted a long third down. The protection also gave Mertz time to sit in the pocket and allow tight end Jake Ferguson to come free in the end zone for a touchdown. Mertz even was protected on his second-quarter interception — a pass behind intended target Kendric Pryor.

UW’s front also is creating rushing lanes for freshman tailback Braelon Allen. He has broken one long run for 43 yards, which set up Ferguson’s score, and he routinely is getting 4 or 5 yards beyond the line before getting touched. Allen has 101 yards on 12 carries, marking his eighth 100-yard game this season. UW is 7-0 in games this season when Allen has rushed for 100 or more yards.

Daniels’ scrambling an issue

ASU is 4 of 8 on third down in the first half, and all of those conversions are from scrambles by Daniels. UW’s front is getting pressure, but some of that is coming from its inside linebackers coming on blitzes — some called, some delayed after they read the play. But Daniels has stepped up and ran into voids to convert third downs of 11, 9 and 6 yards.

UW showed one adjustment in the second quarter, looping an inside linebacker back into the middle of the field to try to force Daniels back toward more defenders. But defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will need to do more to keep eyes on Daniels in the second half, when ASU figures to throw often.

Injury update

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime. UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its pregame status reports.

Ruled out before the game

WR Stephan Bracey

OT Logan Bruss

TE Jack Eschenbach

WR Danny Davis III

CB Faion Hicks

CB Semar Melvin

TE Hayden Rucci

C Joe Tippmann

Injured in first half

RB Brady Schipper (right arm — out for game)

