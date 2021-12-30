Halftime observations: How Wisconsin won the line of scrimmage to build lead over Arizona State

LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin football team is playing the kind of game it wants to play in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The offensive line is getting great push and keeping the pocket clean, the front seven on defense is bottling up true rushing plays and getting pressure on the quarterback, and a number of offensive weapons have gotten involved. The result is a 20-6 lead and an opponent with very little to build on going into the second half.
Here are three observations from the first half.
Badgers attacking right side of ASU O-line
Arizona State is having zero success blocking to the right of the center. The Sun Devils can’t slow down defenders off the right side, whether it was a 13-yard sack by Nick Herbig on the first drive — his first sack since the Rutgers game last month — or the combined sack by linebackers Jack Sanborn and Noah Burks to halt ASU’s second drive.
Sophomore right tackle Ben Scott hasn’t been able to handle the quickness of Herbig or Burks around the edge, and ASU running back Daniyel Ngata was the team’s third-stringer for most of the season, so he’s not as experienced at picking up rushers. ASU is trying to counter the UW rush with some bootlegs and quarterback Jayden Daniels’ mobility, but it has to find an answer that gives Daniels more time in the pocket.
UW offensive line owning the front
The Badgers matched a program bowl record with 14 points in the first quarter, and the offensive line imposed its will early. It has protected quarterback Graham Mertz well, giving him all kinds of time in a clean pocket to scan the field.
That protection allowed Markus Allen’s deep corner route to develop on the Badgers’ first drive, and that completion converted a long third down. The protection also gave Mertz time to sit in the pocket and allow tight end Jake Ferguson to come free in the end zone for a touchdown. Mertz even was protected on his second-quarter interception — a pass behind intended target Kendric Pryor.
UW’s front also is creating rushing lanes for freshman tailback Braelon Allen. He has broken one long run for 43 yards, which set up Ferguson’s score, and he routinely is getting 4 or 5 yards beyond the line before getting touched. Allen has 101 yards on 12 carries, marking his eighth 100-yard game this season. UW is 7-0 in games this season when Allen has rushed for 100 or more yards.
Daniels’ scrambling an issue
ASU is 4 of 8 on third down in the first half, and all of those conversions are from scrambles by Daniels. UW’s front is getting pressure, but some of that is coming from its inside linebackers coming on blitzes — some called, some delayed after they read the play. But Daniels has stepped up and ran into voids to convert third downs of 11, 9 and 6 yards.
UW showed one adjustment in the second quarter, looping an inside linebacker back into the middle of the field to try to force Daniels back toward more defenders. But defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will need to do more to keep eyes on Daniels in the second half, when ASU figures to throw often.
Injury update
Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime. UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its pregame status reports.
Ruled out before the game
WR Stephan Bracey
OT Logan Bruss
TE Jack Eschenbach
WR Danny Davis III
CB Faion Hicks
CB Semar Melvin
TE Hayden Rucci
C Joe Tippmann
Injured in first half
RB Brady Schipper (right arm — out for game)
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State football: 3 keys to victory, why defensive pressure is crucial and predictions
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
UW’s success on offense this season has been predicated by how the rushing attack is going. The offense has the ability to move the ball well if the Badgers are efficient on the ground. But things get significantly more challenging when the run game is slowed.
How healthy freshman tailback Braelon Allen is by kickoff likely will determine how well the offense can perform. Allen was dealing with multiple leg injuries toward the end of the regular season, but he has been recovering during December and said he’ll be ready for the game. The offensive line likely will be missing two starters in Logan Bruss (foot) and center Joe Tippmann (undisclosed injury).
Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz has things in his favor facing a secondary missing its top two corners, so long as the offensive line holds up in pass protection. The amount of two tight end sets that UW employs could keep ASU in its base defense and help the Badgers attack through the air. But No. 2 Jack Eschenbach won’t play due to injury, so the second tight end spot behind Jake Ferguson is a bit unproven.
ASU has relied on its big defensive tackles, Shannon Forman and D.J. Davidson, to keep its linebackers free from blockers. But against some of the better offensive lines the Sun Devils faced, such as Utah, that didn’t happen consistently. UW’s interior needs to win the battle in the A and B gaps.
Edge: UW
When Arizona State has the ball
The Sun Devils’ offense likely will be different in Las Vegas after departures by key pieces of the unit. Running back Rachaad White was the team’s leading rusher and second-leading receiver who scored 16 combined touchdowns this season, but he opted out of the game. Second-leading rusher Deamonte Tayanum entered the transfer portal and also won't play. ASU had success this season attacking defenses with its strong interior offensive line, but it’s hard to imagine the Sun Devils will be able to lean on that against the Badgers’ front seven.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels can hurt defenses with his arm and legs, but his decision-making has left something to be desired this season. He has thrown nine interceptions in 280 attempts this season, an INT rate of 3.2%, about on par with Mertz’s 3.7% INT rate.
Receiver Ricky Pearsall has been Daniels’ top target this season, and the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder will be an interesting matchup with UW’s cornerbacks, particularly Caesar Williams (6-0, 190).
Creating smart pressure will be crucial for the Badgers’ defense. Nebraska and Minnesota were able to block blitzing linebackers and create chunk plays in the open spaces they vacated. UW still likely will bring the heat with Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, but it’s imperative they get home and get Daniels on the ground.
Edge: UW
Special teams
Neither team has been particularly great on special teams this season, with the Badgers struggling at times with turnovers and kick coverage and the Sun Devils having unreliable kickers and a lack of returner threats.
UW returner Stephan Bracey made a splash with his kick-return touchdown to open the game against Nebraska, and a big play from him in the bowl game would be a nice springboard into an offseason in which he has a chance to join the team’s top group of receivers. UW needs its kickoff specialist — either Collin Larsh or Jack Van Dyke, if he’s healthy — to help its kick coverage unit with deeper kicks.
ASU has made 6 of 11 field goals this season, including 1 of 6 on tries of more than 30 yards.
Edge: Push
Trends
Paul Chryst is 5-1 in bowl games as UW’s coach, and the Badgers are favored by a touchdown by most gaming operations. The Badgers have won their bowl games under Chryst by an average of 13.2 points. With a win, the Badgers would secure their fifth season of at least nine wins under Chryst, putting him one behind Bret Bielema and Barry Alvarez for the most such seasons at UW.
ASU is 1-1 in bowl games under coach Herm Edwards and looking to achieve its first nine-win season since 2014.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Get receivers involved early: UW’s passing game has been pedestrian all season, averaging 162.1 yards per game, second-to-last in the Big Ten and ahead of only Illinois. But the times it was most efficient was when UW passed on early downs, using play-action and quick throws to take advantage of defenses looking for run plays — early in the matchup against Iowa was the best example of this. Against a secondary without two of its key starters, and a defense without disruptive linebacker Darien Butler, UW should be able to get receivers Danny Davis, Chimere Dike and Kendric Pryor freed up. Quarterback Graham Mertz just has to be accurate and give them chances with the ball.
2. Contain without being conservative: Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels is a true dual-threat player and the kind of athlete under center who UW hasn’t done well against. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez gave UW fits during his Cornhuskers career and Daniels is in the same mold, though not quite as gifted as a thrower. UW used its outside linebackers almost solely as contain players against Nebraska, making sure Martinez couldn’t get to the edge for big rushing gains. But that led to more time in the pocket and chunk passing plays. Against Daniels, UW needs to have outside linebackers Noah Burks and Nick Herbig still contain the quarterback from getting to the edge, but help provide more pass rush.
3. Attack the right tackle: UW’s dominant run defense — No. 1 in the FBS, allowing 65.2 yards per game — begins with the ability to control the line of scrimmage and create penetration. ASU's interior linemen have had strong seasons and were the catalysts to its solid rushing attack, so UW will need its defensive linemen Keeanu Benton, Matt Henningsen and others to hold up well. ASU left tackle Kellen Deisch was a second-team All Pac-12 pick, but right tackle Ben Scott has been vulnerable against quicker players. Enter Herbig, whose speed is arguably his best asset off the edge. Expect to see some different pressure looks to put Scott in a bind.
THREE KEYS FOR THE SUN DEVILS
1. Help Daniels extend plays: One of the few things the Badgers’ defense has struggled with during Jim Leonhard’s tenure as defensive coordinator is mobile quarterbacks who use their athleticism to extend passing plays, not just run the ball. UW likes to send pressure with its inside linebackers, but its defense can be hurt when those blitzes are picked up or thwarted by a quarterback moving out of the pocket. ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels can do those things, and he’s shown an impressive ability to get throws off just before contact. The Sun Devils must help him do those things by leaving in a running back or tight end to help against blitzers or rolling the pocket to change the angles UW rushers must take.
2. Make Mertz beat you: ASU's defense was third in the Pac-12 and No. 32 in the FBS in allowing 129.3 yards rushing per game, so stopping the run already was high on its priority list. But slowing down Braelon Allen and UW’s rushing attack (215.4 yards per game, No. 14 in FBS) is imperative. UW rushed for an average of 277.6 yards in its wins and 90.8 yards in its losses. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz hasn’t shown the consistent ability to win games with his arm when a defense loads the box. ASU will be without its top two cornerbacks but still should force UW to throw.
3. Adjust for losses: The Sun Devils will play the Badgers without their top two cornerbacks and top two running backs. The tailback situation is more concerning because ASU runs the ball on just less than 62% of its plays and Rachaad White — who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft — was the team’s best player. ASU can’t expect to run the same schemes it has throughout the season without the talents of White and No. 2 rusher Deamonte Tayanum. ASU has to be creative, whether that means using Daniels as a designed rusher even more or leaning more on the pass game.
HISTORY
Series: ASU leads 3-1
First meeting: UW lost 42-16 in 1967
Last meeting: UW lost 32-30 in 2013
UW's longest winning streak: 1 game (2010)
UW's longest losing streak: Two games (1967 and 1968)
THE PICKS
Colten's pick
This game is a lot tougher to predict with both teams at full strength, but the absences in Arizona State’s lineup tip the scales toward UW. The Badgers have shown up for bowl games under Chryst, and the Las Vegas Bowl will be another example of that if the offense can get the rushing attack rolling.
So long as UW avoids turnovers, it should be able to give the defense a lead and let it force Daniels into some tough throws under pressure.
UW 24, Arizona State 14
Fans' pick
