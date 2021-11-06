 Skip to main content
Halftime observations: How the Badgers are making the most of turnovers to dominate Rutgers
Halftime observations: How the Badgers are making the most of turnovers to dominate Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY — The University of Wisconsin football program doesn’t have much experience playing against Rutgers, but that didn’t affect it in the first half of Saturday’s matchup.

The Badgers jumped out to a 31-3 lead, feasting off turnovers and a big-play-reliant Rutgers offense.

Here are three observations from the first half.

Mertz showing best, worst qualities

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz had a handful of impressive passes in the first half, but those were matched by some miscues that showed his inconsistency as a passer.

His late second-quarter touchdown to Kendric Pryor, throw on a slant to Chimere Dike on a third down and touch on a throw over the middle to Jake Ferguson all showed the traits that give fans hope for him to become a high-level quarterback.

But his interception in the first quarter — a forced throw into double coverage — and poor ball placement on a third-down pass to Braelon Allen stalled a drive. Mertz found some rhythm with play-action passes, but the score may keep UW from passing much the rest of the way.

Rutgers finds its matchup

The Scarlet Knights’ no-huddle offense not only prevents the Badgers from substituting much on defense, but it makes a defense play simple looks because it doesn’t have much time to make adjustments. Rutgers on multiple occasions used motion to get UW safety Scott Nelson in man coverage on receiver Bo Melton and twice took shots down the field to him.

The first went for a gain of 35 yards down the Rutgers’ sideline after Melton got Nelson turned around in one-on-one coverage. Nelson was able to recover on another deep throw to Melton in the second quarter, tallying a pass break-up, but it was close to being another big play.

Rutgers’ formations are causing a UW cornerback essentially to play deep safety while a safety covers receivers in the slot. That could change in the second half.

Offense capitalizing on turnovers

After some disappointments earlier in the season where turnovers led only to field goals, the Badgers’ offense has scored twice off turnovers in the first half.

Senior linebacker Noah Burks’ interception in the first half gave the offense a 15-yard field to work with, and the offense scored two plays later on Chez Mellusi’s 14-yard run. After the kickoff coverage unit forced a fumble in the second quarter, the Badgers were able to punch in a score after converting a fourth-and-goal from the 1. Mertz hit fullback John Chenal with a quick pass off a play-action fake.

UW’s defense scored on its other turnover of the half, a 29-yard interception return by Caesar Williams.

Injury update

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.

Ruled out before the game

UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports.

WR A.J. Abbott

TE Cam Large

OLB Spencer Lytle

ILB Mike Maskalunas

TE Hayden Rucci

OLB Marty Strey

Injured in first half

OL Jack Nelson

