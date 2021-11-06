Halftime observations: How the Badgers are making the most of turnovers to dominate Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY — The University of Wisconsin football program doesn’t have much experience playing against Rutgers, but that didn’t affect it in the first half of Saturday’s matchup.
The Badgers jumped out to a 31-3 lead, feasting off turnovers and a big-play-reliant Rutgers offense.
Here are three observations from the first half.
Mertz showing best, worst qualities
Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz had a handful of impressive passes in the first half, but those were matched by some miscues that showed his inconsistency as a passer.
His late second-quarter touchdown to Kendric Pryor, throw on a slant to Chimere Dike on a third down and touch on a throw over the middle to Jake Ferguson all showed the traits that give fans hope for him to become a high-level quarterback.
But his interception in the first quarter — a forced throw into double coverage — and poor ball placement on a third-down pass to Braelon Allen stalled a drive. Mertz found some rhythm with play-action passes, but the score may keep UW from passing much the rest of the way.
Rutgers finds its matchup
The Scarlet Knights’ no-huddle offense not only prevents the Badgers from substituting much on defense, but it makes a defense play simple looks because it doesn’t have much time to make adjustments. Rutgers on multiple occasions used motion to get UW safety Scott Nelson in man coverage on receiver Bo Melton and twice took shots down the field to him.
The first went for a gain of 35 yards down the Rutgers’ sideline after Melton got Nelson turned around in one-on-one coverage. Nelson was able to recover on another deep throw to Melton in the second quarter, tallying a pass break-up, but it was close to being another big play.
Rutgers’ formations are causing a UW cornerback essentially to play deep safety while a safety covers receivers in the slot. That could change in the second half.
Offense capitalizing on turnovers
After some disappointments earlier in the season where turnovers led only to field goals, the Badgers’ offense has scored twice off turnovers in the first half.
Senior linebacker Noah Burks’ interception in the first half gave the offense a 15-yard field to work with, and the offense scored two plays later on Chez Mellusi’s 14-yard run. After the kickoff coverage unit forced a fumble in the second quarter, the Badgers were able to punch in a score after converting a fourth-and-goal from the 1. Mertz hit fullback John Chenal with a quick pass off a play-action fake.
UW’s defense scored on its other turnover of the half, a 29-yard interception return by Caesar Williams.
Injury update
Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.
Ruled out before the game
UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports.
WR A.J. Abbott
TE Cam Large
OLB Spencer Lytle
ILB Mike Maskalunas
TE Hayden Rucci
OLB Marty Strey
Injured in first half
OL Jack Nelson
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
The Badgers offense has found a formula that works well over the past few weeks, riding the run game and a less-turnover-prone quarterback in Graham Mertz to four consecutive wins. Mertz was particularly effective early in the game against Iowa, using quick passes and good decision-making to help move the Badgers on a pair of scoring drives in the game’s first 18 minutes.
Mertz may need to complete a few early passes to open up things for the rushing attack.
UW freshman tailback Braelon Allen has tallied more than 100 yards in each of the past four games, and he’d become the first UW freshman to do so in five consecutive games since Anthony Davis in 2001 if he reaches that mark against Rutgers.
Rutgers’ four-man front has been susceptible to the run against the better offensive lines it has faced, allowing more than 200 yards on the ground against Ohio State and Michigan. The Badgers haven’t allowed a sack since right tackle Logan Bruss returned to the lineup against Purdue.
Senior receiver Danny Davis had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the 2018 meeting, the last time these teams played. Senior tight end Jake Ferguson had two catches for 33 yards and senior receiver Kendric Pryor had a 20-yard rush.
Edge: Wisconsin
When Rutgers has the ball
The Scarlet Knights’ midseason gauntlet of playing top-20 foes took its toll on the offense. Rutgers scored exactly 13 points in losses to Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. The following week it scored seven at Northwestern before bouncing back a bit in a 20-14 win over Illinois a week ago.
Quarterback Noah Vedral is the engine behind the Rutgers running and passing game. Tailback Isaih Pacheco leads Rutgers with 420 yards rushing on 116 carries, but it’s the option fakes and 1-2 punch of he and Vedral that keep defenses on their toes.
Vedral does a good job spreading around the ball to his receivers, with five players having 12 or more catches. Bo Melton leads the team with 412 yards receiving, 37 catches and three touchdowns. Junior Aron Cruickshank, who transferred from UW after the 2019 season, is a big-play threat any time he gets the ball, and he has the team’s longest reception of 75 yards this season. But he’s been sidelined by a shoulder injury for the past two weeks and is questionable for Saturday’s game.
Rutgers struggles on third down, with a 35.2% conversion rate, and is facing a UW defense that leads the Big Ten in stopping third downs. The Badgers allow 25.5% of third downs to be converted.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
UW had to adjust its coverage after Iowa hit a 44-yard kick return on the opening play last week. The Badgers allowed an average return of 18 yards the rest of the game. Freshman safety Hunter Wohler also stopped Iowa’s attempt to throw a lateral on a late kickoff.
Rutgers has one of the best return specialists in the country in Cruickshank, but the Scarlet Knights have missed the spark he provides while he’s been out of the lineup.
With two made field goals against Iowa, UW senior kicker Collin Larsh is now 7 of 7 in his last five games.
Edge: Push
Trends
UW never has lost to Rutgers — the teams have met just three times, but the Badgers have won those games by an average score of 38.6-9.
Early leads have been a boon for the Badgers this season, as they’re 4-1 when scoring first.
UW tailback Chez Mellusi is on pace to rush for 1,110 yards this season. Should he get to that mark, he would be the 19th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season.
The under has hit in three of the past four UW games and the past three Rutgers contests.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Keep attacking left: The rushing attack has found a great deal of success, especially when running to the left side during the Badgers' four-game win streak. UW is averaging 22.5 attempts, 129.3 yards rushing and 1.5 touchdowns per game running to the left in those four games, per Pro Football Focus.
Running to the left allows left tackle Tyler Beach do what he’s best at, which is going forward in run blocking; same goes for left guards Josh Seltzner and Michael Furtney. It also allows right guard Jack Nelson — one of the most athletic linemen on the team — to be a force as a puller toward that side.
2. Get Pryor involved: Senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor was targeted once last week against Iowa, a pass that was broken up. Pryor was wide open on a shallow slant on the first third down of the game, which the Badgers converted with a pass to Danny Davis, but Pryor may have had a touchdown down the UW sideline if the ball found him.
Pryor only has been targeted four times since the Illinois game, but he is second on the team with 225 yards receiving.
3. Make Vedral a passer: UW’s nation-leading run defense (49.6 yards per game) will be tested a bit differently this week by Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral. Rutgers will use Vedral on designed runs — QB draws, powers and the like — to change the math in the box and give itself an advantage.
However, the Scarlet Knights have shown they’ll go away from the tactic if the Badgers shut down those chances early. Vedral is in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten in terms of completion percentage and yards per game, so making him one-dimensional would help the Badgers defense have a good day.
THREE KEYS FOR THE SCARLET KNIGHTS
1. Attack deep: There aren’t many holes in the Badgers’ front seven for opponents to attack, and teams’ quickness to abandon the run helps UW post stellar numbers against the run.
Rutgers QB Noah Vedral and the offense should take as many deep shots as the offensive line allows. It’s a high-risk, high-reward strategy and won’t be very efficient in terms of getting first downs or sustaining drives. But Rutgers’ normal offense isn’t either — Rutgers ranks 10th in the Big Ten and tied for 95th in the FBS in first downs per game (19.5), and its 34.7% conversion rate on third down is 13th in the conference.
2. Stay aggressive with the blitz: Rutgers is blitzing opponents’ drop backs at a 33.8% rate this season, but coach Greg Schiano’s aggressiveness hasn’t paid off as much as one might think — the Scarlet Knights have just 15 sacks this season despite blitzing on 242 opponent drop backs, a sack rate of 6.2%.
Still, getting pressure is the most effective way to make UW quarterback Graham Mertz ineffective. He averages 2.7 yards per attempt under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.
3. End with a kick: The Badgers’ defense has taken away the ball eight times in the past two games after forcing four turnovers in the first six games of the season.
Rutgers has done well in protecting the ball this season, coming into the game with just six turnovers (three fumbles, three interceptions). Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will continue pushing his players to be assertive in going after the ball, so Rutgers’ only chance this game is to avoid turnovers and make the Badgers’ offense earn every point it scores.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: UW leads 3-02
First meeting: UW won 37-0 in 2014
Last meeting: UW won 31-17 in 2018
UW's longest winning streak: Three games (2014 to current)
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
This could be a trap game for the Badgers on the road. But UW has done well keeping its focus on the team in front of it this season and won’t take Rutgers lightly. Expect the Badgers to keep to their successful script of the past month — dominant defense, using its size and strength and the run game, while avoiding the crucial mistake offensively.
Badgers 28, Rutgers 7
The fan's pick
