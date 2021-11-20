Halftime observations: How crossing routes are causing problems for Wisconsin's defense against Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin football team’s defense got a bit of a wake-up call from Nebraska on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
No. 19 UW is in a battle against the Cornhuskers, tied at 14-14 at half, and the visitors already have 220 yards of offense. UW could use a turnover early in the second half to swing the momentum.
Here are three observations from the first half.
Allen already having big game
UW freshman tailback Braelon Allen was up to his usual tricks against Nebraska, bouncing off would-be tacklers and running with authority. His 71-yard carry on a third-and-1 in the first quarter marked his 10th touchdown of the season. He bounced off Nebraska senior safety Cam Taylor-Britt and burst to the right for the score.
He has 113 yards on nine carries in the first half, which gives him seven consecutive games of 100 yards, tying him with Jonathan Taylor for fourth-longest 100-yard game streak in UW history. He’s also on pace to eclipse 1,000 yard this season, which hasn’t been done by a true freshman tailback since Taylor in 2017.
You hear @BraelonAllen is only 17? 🤣— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021
We kid, but the @BadgerFootball freshman sensation just added another ridiculous TD run to his reel. pic.twitter.com/LG6QQxp7Tl
Crossing routes causing issues
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been a pain for the Badgers since he arrived at Nebraska, and he’s having a solid day thus far. Martinez has 170 total yards, with 158 through the air.
He’s finding big holes in the UW secondary with deep crossing routes, hitting Samori Toure with two on the opening drive for 69 yards. Their connections helped Nebraska score the first opening-drive points against the Badgers this season. Tight end Austin Allen caught a deep crosser later in the first quarter.
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has played three safeties instead of a nickel corner on a few occasions, and he hasn’t shied away from blitzing his inside linebackers despite the Cornhuskers’ success over the middle. Nebraska is leaving backs and tight ends in to help block to give Martinez time.
Penalties costly
UW committed penalties late in the second quarter that hurt both its offense and defense.
Backup cornerback and special teamer Alexander Smith was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after a UW punt, an infraction that gave Nebraska the ball at the UW 33-yard line. The Cornhuskers scored to tie the game thanks in part to the good field position.
Senior tight end Jake Ferguson was called for holding after UW had gotten to Nebraska’s 12, derailing a promising drive that started with a screen to Ferguson. Senior kicker Collin Larsh missed a 33-yard field goal to end that drive without points.
Injury update
Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.
Ruled out before the game
UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports.
WR A.J. Abbott
RB Jackson Acker
DE Rodas Johnson
OLB Spencer Lytle
TE Hayden Rucci
ILB Jordan Turner
Badgers fans on Twitter revved up after Wisconsin's blowout victory over Northwestern
In for a tougher test
NW offense was terrible. Won’t be the same next week so D will be far more challenged. Need Allen to stay healthy. They look like the team I thought they’d be all year. Nice.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) November 13, 2021
Making all the difference
Nice to see the continued development of the passing game, with better pass pro and poise in the pocket by Mertz. Allen a difference maker for sure. His emergence and forced turnovers still reason 1(a) and 1(b) for the Badgers’ surge.— ryebadger (@ryebadger1) November 13, 2021
Freshman phenom
Badgers came out flat until Williams interception. Wisconsin will go as far as Braelon Allen takes them. He has to stay healthy the rest of the year because the running back cupboard is bare and any postseason hopes will be gone. He’s that valuable.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 13, 2021
Trending upwards
I'll take any win over Northwestern. Dominant and Northwestern had a top 30 pass defense coming in. Very impressive game from Mertz when you take that into consideration. He keeps improving the sky is the limit for this team.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) November 13, 2021
More the merrier
Stress free football. Total dominance. Nice to give the second string some reps two games in a row— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) November 13, 2021
Stellar outing
Mertz threw the ball quick and with confidence. One bad decision at end of half.— Rob (@finleyr27) November 13, 2021
Feeling lucky
Why the heck do you put Mertz and Schipper back in following Davis and Acker fumbles??? 😡— Terry Heiliger (@terbear421) November 13, 2021
No shortage of talent
I love how our backups on D performed. UW will be top shelf for years to come.— No Más 🦡 (@JoRy_MaMa) November 13, 2021
Standing out in a crowd
Leo is still a superstar, and we're still not that bad.— Kyle Runde (@KyleRunde) November 13, 2021
Breathing easy
Took care of business against an inferior team. And nice to have a stress free win with no major injuries.— Madtown Alum (@madtownalum) November 13, 2021
Runaway train
Braelon Allen hype train is barreling down the tracks, as it should, and excited / appreciative of his efforts today— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) November 13, 2021
Fair enough
The only correct answer, tbh...— O'Doyle Rulz (@RulzOdoyle) November 13, 2021
There it is
Best team ever!— aarondentz (@aarondentz) November 13, 2021
Beautiful execution
Just the kind of win we like to see over Northwestern.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) November 13, 2021
For good reason
Nobody wants to face them in the Big 10 Championship game— Jack (@gunnz907) November 13, 2021
Don't stop now
Need to give Davis some more carries even though he fumbled— Bill_Woj (@Slough_Creek) November 13, 2021
Dodging a bullet
Just happy to win. Northwestern seems to always have our number— Royce Wiersma (@RoyceWiersma) November 13, 2021
Full speed ahead
Great win, need to keep chugging along!— Foxes Of WI (@FoxesWi) November 13, 2021
Worst-case scenario
Our offense is Allen and if he goes down, it will not be pretty— Bryce Kingsley (@BMONAY85) November 13, 2021
Belong with the best
Dominant Defense— David Roelke (@droelke) November 13, 2021
Better late than never
Mertz looked like what we thought he would Finally.— Seth Doyen (@Scoobie_227) November 13, 2021
🏠☎️! @BadgerFootball's @stephanbracey2 just returned the opening kick for 6️⃣. pic.twitter.com/s5xaW3B6CL— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021