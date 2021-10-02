 Skip to main content
Halftime observations: How Badgers offense turned boos into cheers against Michigan and why Jim Leonhard was right
Halftime observations: How Badgers offense turned boos into cheers against Michigan and why Jim Leonhard was right

The University of Wisconsin football team arrives at Camp Randall Stadium for Saturday's game against Michigan.

The University of Wisconsin football team’s offense came out flat against No. 14 Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium but fired back with two scoring drives in the second quarter to pull within 13-10 at the break.

Here are three observations from the first half.

Leonhard was right

Rarely does a defensive coordinator lay out so simply what opposing offenses are trying to do to his unit, but UW’s Jim Leonhard did so this week.

“It's just trying to create as many one-on-one situations on the outside,” Leonhard said. “Quarterbacks, they're not asking them to be extremely efficient against us. It's just how many big plays can we hit?”

Michigan’s Cade McNamara hasn’t been good against the Badgers in the first half, gaining 107 yards on 12 of 22 passing. But his 34-yard score on a flea-flicker to Cornelius Johnson was enough to get the Wolverines on the board and his kicker paid off a special teams mistake by UW.

McNamara was sharp on the Wolverines’ second-to-last possession of the half, going 3 of 5 to set up a field goal.

UW likely will need to force an errant throw by McNamara and create an interception in the second half to increase its chances at the upset.

Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst breaks down his team's turnovers, getting Chimere Dike more involved and how special teams will play a big role in Saturday's game against No. 14 Michigan.

Special teams again hurt Badgers

UW’s defense got a stop near midfield and Michigan punted on the first play of the second quarter.

The punt wasn’t caught by returner Dean Engram, who had drifted back to the UW 5-yard line. The ball bounced at the 4 and hit freshman safety Hunter Wohler to become a live ball. Michigan recovered at the 5 and eventually got a field goal to extend its lead to 10-0.

Michigan took advantage of Jack Van Dyke’s kickoff out of bounds to answer the Badgers’ first scoring drive of the half, pushing ahead 13-3 before half.

UW’s offense had little going for it early in the first half, and the gaffes marked two weeks in a row the special teams directly set up points for the opponent.

Offense finally shows life

Fans in attendance were at their wit’s end early in the second quarter, raining boos on the offense after it started the game with four consecutive three-and-outs.

UW’s offense finally got going on a drive midway through the second quarter, going 15 plays for 78 yards and making a field goal with 2 minutes, 32 seconds left in the half

Then after Michigan got a field goal with 27 second left in the half, UW quarterback Graham Mertz connected on a pair of passes to Chimere Dike to score the Badgers’ lone touchdown. The 34-yard gain to Dike on a post route gave UW a chance to answer the score before halftime, and Dike hauled in Mertz’s pass from 18 yards out over corner Daxton Hill’s back for the touchdown.

Injury update

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.

Ruled out before the game

UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports.

FB Quan Easterling

S Tyler Mais

CB Semar Melvin

ILB Jordan Turner

OLB Aaron Witt

Injured in first half

C Joe Tippmann (poked in eye in pregame)

OLB Noah Burks (right leg)

