 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halftime observations: Graham Mertz sharp (until final throw) as Badgers build lead on Northwestern
0 Comments
topical alert featured

Halftime observations: Graham Mertz sharp (until final throw) as Badgers build lead on Northwestern

  • 0

The No. 20 University of Wisconsin football team recovered from a sloppy start to build a 21-0 halftime lead over Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Behind freshman tailback Braelon Allen and a strong half from quarterback Graham Mertz, the Badgers are firmly in control of their second-to-last home game of the season.

Here are three observations from the first half.

Badgers slow to start

The Badgers, much like the crowd at Camp Randall, didn’t seem into the game for the first series. UW got one first down before punting on the opening possession, then the defense allowed Northwestern to drive 81 yards into the red zone.

Senior cornerback Caesar Williams’ interception in the end zone seemed to snap everyone back into focus, but even Williams made a poor decision returning the ball out of the end zone then taking off his helmet after the play to push UW back to its 5-yard line to start the next drive Allen ran to the left for 37 yards on the first play of the drive to get the offense back in good field position, but the slow start was strange, especially for a defense that has smothered teams early.

Sanborn and Chenal doing their thing

It’s become expected for Badgers inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal to control games for the Badgers defense, but it doesn’t make it less impressive to watch.

Sanborn, a senior, had eight tackles and three tackles for loss in the first half. He blew up a jet sweep in the backfield early in the second quarter to derail a drive and almost locked up a sack on a third down, but Northwestern’s Andrew Marty was able to lunge forward to make it back to the line of scrimmage.

Chenal, a junior, has cut down multiple runners at the line of scrimmage and has created pressure with blitzes. He has nine tackles, one for loss.

Mertz sharp until last throw

Mertz had only three passes hit the ground in the first half. One didn’t count because senior receiver Danny Davis was interfered with, another was a seam route to tight end Jake Ferguson that was just a bit long of the target. The third was a drop by Ferguson.

He was carving up the Wildcats’ secondary to the tune of 170 yards and a touchdown on 12 completions, but his last throw of the half was a bit long intended for Davis in the end zone. Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph picked it off to end the drive.

The Badgers could live with a turnover because they had a three-score lead, and the rest of Mertz’s half was another encouraging step forward for the redshirt sophomore.

Injury update

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.

Ruled out before the game

UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on its status reports. Outside linebacker Marty Strey was listed as out for the season after a right leg injury and tight end Cam Large is also out for the season with a right leg issue.

WR A.J. Abbott

OLB Spencer Lytle

ILB Mike Maskalunas

CB Semar Melvin

TE Hayden Rucci

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics