Halftime observations: Badgers defense dominant, offense gets going but botches another handoff
University of Wisconsin football players are greeted by fans as they arrive at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, for a game against Eastern Michigan.

Colten Bartholomew, the State Journal’s Wisconsin Badgers football beat reporter, shares three observations from the first half of Saturday’s game against Eastern Michigan. The Badgers lead 24-0 at the intermission.

UW has dominated the game on both the offensive and defensive lines, which has led to a strong performance in the first half on the ground and EMU being short on answers in its limited snaps.

Mellusi, Mertz have to figure out red zone handoffs

The play ended up not being as costly as it appeared to at first, but after Mellusi set the Badgers up inside the 7-yard line with a 60-yard run on the game’s second play.

He and Mertz got tripped up on the snap — it appeared Mellusi’s toe caught Mertz’s foot as he tried to hop toward a hole immediately off the handoff. That play killed the momentum of the drive and UW failed to score on three runs after that mistake.

Whether Mertz needs to extend the ball further away from his body or Mellusi needs to maintain better footwork on the handoff, the fix should’ve been made this week in practice after the same issue cost UW points last week in a loss to Penn State.

The offensive line thankfully dominated the rest of the half, helping UW rack up 275 yards rushing on 32 carries.

Badgers fans get in on the action as the University of Wisconsin football team builds on its first-half lead over the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Defense dominating early

The Badgers’ defense didn’t seem too interested in being on the field much in the first half.

Eastern Michigan went three-and-out on its first four series and didn’t pick up a first down until late in the second quarter. The missed tackles that plagued UW in the second half last week haven’t happened yet and EMU isn’t challenging the front seven with the run game at all. EMU has minus-13 yards rushing when factoring in 18 yards lost on sacks.

The Eagles have gained 23 yards on 18 plays.

Danny Davis continues to impress

Senior receiver Danny Davis continued making a big impact in the first half after eight catches for 99 yards last week.

He had three catches for 30 yards, two of which went for first downs.

Davis caught a drag route near the line of scrimmage and converted third-and-11 after knifing through two tacklers.

His lone mistake of the half was committing holding down field on a play that would’ve been the first career touchdown for tight end Clay Cundiff. UW settled for a field goal to end the drive.

Injury update

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation at halftime.

Ruled out before the game

UW does not give reasons as to why players are unavailable on their status reports.

ILB Leo Chenal (COVID-19)

CB Deron Harrell

CB Faion Hicks

S Tyler Mais

S Collin Wilder

OLB Aaron Witt

Injured in first half

TE Jack Eschenbach (right leg, questionable to return)

