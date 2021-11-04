'Grit Factory' closed on UW football sideline, but Badgers getting gear from Collin Wilder's NIL deals

Fans won’t see the “Grit Factory” trucker hat on the University of Wisconsin football team’s sideline again Saturday at Rutgers, but they can buy one for themselves.

Badgers senior safety Collin Wilder signed a pair of name, image and likeness deals for his Halloween-costume-turned-turnover-prop. Those deals prevent the hat and other “Grit Factory” merchandise from being on the sidelines because UW’s policies bar engaging in NIL activities during games. Wearing the hat — which players did after coming up with turnovers last week against then-No. 9 Iowa — during games would constitute advertising for the product.

Wilder said he was a bit apprehensive about taking the team’s impromptu symbol and adding it to his NIL portfolio. But multiple companies approached him about creating merchandise off the original hat and he made sure his teammates were included.

“At the end of the day, I ended up going with two companies that I thought were obviously great branding, they do a great job of marketing, and they’ve had great stuff in the past,” Wilder said. “Most importantly though, they take care of my teammates. They're willing to send my teammates things. Because I mean, I didn't get a turn over that game. I didn't wear the hat it was other guys who got those turnovers and put it on TV.”