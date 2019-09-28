The 2019 version of the University of Wisconsin football team entered uncharted waters Saturday afternoon.
After putting their first three games of the season out of reach by halftime, the Badgers found themselves in a close game during the second half against Northwestern.
But it never got scary for UW thanks to a defense that shut down the Wildcats and even created some much-needed points, keying a 24-15 victory at Camp Randall Stadium.
Junior tailback Jonathan Taylor rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown — his first career 100-yard game in three tries vs. Northwestern — but it was mostly a forgettable performance from an offense that had been rolling.
The defense more than picked up the slack, however, forcing nine punts for the Wildcats and creating some breathing room in the second half by scoring two touchdowns.
Sophomore defensive end Matt Henningsen recovered a fumble for a score and junior outside linebacker Noah Burks returned an interception for another one to help UW (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) break open a 7-3 game.
The Badgers needed everything they could get from the defense, because the other side of the ball wasn’t doing its part. Junior quarterback Jack Coan, who had played well in the first three games, went 15 of 24 for 113 yards with his first interception of the season.
UW’s offense went nine consecutive possessions without scoring during a stretch that extended over both halves. The teams kept trading punts until Badgers junior safety Eric Burrell, who sat out the first half because of a suspension for a targeting penalty last week, hit Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson on a blitz and knocked the ball loose. Henningsen recovered it in the end zone for his second touchdown of the season, giving UW a 14-3 lead with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter.
After Collin Larsh made a 36-yard field goal to give the Badgers a 14-point cushion, UW senior outside linebacker Zack Baun came around the edge and hit Wildcats backup quarterback Aidan Smith as he was attempting a pass. The wobbly throw ended up in the hands of Burks, who returned it 68 yards to give the Badgers a 24-3 cushion with 11:29 remaining in the game.
The Wildcats had cut into their deficit and recovered an onside kick when the UW defense struck again, with senior inside linebacker Chris Orr forcing a fumble on a sack of Smith. Junior inside linebacker Matt Maskalunas recovered it for the third turnover created by the Badgers.
UW, which had an average halftime lead of 33.3 points in its first three games, led only 7-3 at the half against the Wildcats (1-3, 0-2).
Taylor scored a touchdown on UW’s opening possession for the fourth consecutive game. After Aron Cruickshank returned the opening kickoff 44 yards to give the Badgers great field position, they went 54 yards in 10 plays to take the lead.
Just like he did last week against Michigan, UW coach Paul Chryst rolled the dice on fourth down on the opening drive. Facing a fourth-and-2 from the Northwestern 13, Chryst put his “Hippo” package on the field and Taylor found a big hole created by the big bodies up front and easily scored his 11th touchdown of the season.
But UW’s offense stalled after that series. The Badgers had four consecutive three-and-outs at one point and went their final six possessions of the first half without scoring.
Northwestern’s only scoring drive of the half was aided by a UW penalty. The Badgers had a three-and-out, but cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was called for a 15-yard facemasking penalty to extend the Wildcats’ drive.
Two long runs set up a 29-yard field goal by Charlie Kuhbander that cut into UW’s lead late in the first quarter.
This story will be updated.