Green Bay Packers to interview Badgers DC Jim Leonhard for same role
Green Bay Packers to interview Badgers DC Jim Leonhard for same role

Leonhard interviewing with Packers

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is interviewing with the Green Bay Packers for their vacant DC job on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. 

Other football teams attempting to lure away defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard from the University of Wisconsin has become a yearly offseason staple.

The Badgers so far have kept Leonhard at his alma mater for five successful seasons. But ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday morning that the Green Bay Packers will interview Leonhard for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Leonhard has been the Badgers’ defensive coordinator for four seasons after spending his first year on staff with the defensive backs. He’s been a candidate for other defensive coordinator and coaching positions in the college ranks, but he hasn’t been compelled to leave Madison yet.

“I understand what UW's all about … I grew up here,” Leonhard said in December when rumors were circulating that he was a candidate for the coaching position at Illinois.

“This was kind of the dream job to come back and coach. Also being on a lot of different teams, you just realize the culture is different every single place. Not bad — it doesn't mean it's bad or good, just understand it's different. There is a comfort level here, understanding what this place is about and how I'm allowed to coach and act and recruit, kind of the whole big picture of what college football is.

“There is a comfort level which — there's other places that do it the right way and you'd like to take that culture wherever you go. Definitely understand what Wisconsin is and a big part of me coaching is wanting to come back here and make this place better. I had a great experience as a player and want to give that back to the next generation.”

With an NFL opportunity now within reach — one in his home state, no less — the product of Tony, Wisconsin, may desire making the jump back into the league where he spent 10 years as a player.

Under Leonhard, the Badgers' defense has consistently ranked with the best in the country. In his four seasons as defensive coordinator, the Badgers have the third-best scoring defense in the FBS (17 points per game allowed), the second-best total defense (294.5 yards per game allowed), the second-best passing efficiency defense (109.7) and the second-best third-down defense (30% conversion rate). 

Badgers' defense can continue being among nation's best

