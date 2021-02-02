Green Bay Packers to interview Badgers DC Jim Leonhard for same role

Other football teams attempting to lure away defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard from the University of Wisconsin has become a yearly offseason staple.

The Badgers so far have kept Leonhard at his alma mater for five successful seasons. But ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday morning that the Green Bay Packers will interview Leonhard for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Leonhard has been the Badgers’ defensive coordinator for four seasons after spending his first year on staff with the defensive backs. He’s been a candidate for other defensive coordinator and coaching positions in the college ranks, but he hasn’t been compelled to leave Madison yet.

“I understand what UW's all about … I grew up here,” Leonhard said in December when rumors were circulating that he was a candidate for the coaching position at Illinois.

“This was kind of the dream job to come back and coach. Also being on a lot of different teams, you just realize the culture is different every single place. Not bad — it doesn't mean it's bad or good, just understand it's different. There is a comfort level here, understanding what this place is about and how I'm allowed to coach and act and recruit, kind of the whole big picture of what college football is.

