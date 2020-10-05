 Skip to main content
Graham Mertz taking Badgers' No. 1 QB reps with Jack Coan injured
Graham Mertz taking Badgers' No. 1 QB reps with Jack Coan injured

Coach Paul Chryst said University of Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is still waiting to learn the severity of the foot injury he suffered at practice on Saturday.

Speaking with reporters during a Zoom teleconference Monday, Chryst said how long Coan will be out will be determined after Coan’s injury is assessed by a team of doctors and specialists. With Coan, a senior returning starter, out of practice for the time being, redshirt freshman Graham Mertz is taking reps with the first-team offense.

Jack Coan mug

Coan

Chryst said Coan’s injury happened on a drop back during Saturday’s practice, and it was a noncontact injury. How long Coan will be sidelined has yet to be determined.

“We want to get the information from the doctors and specialists, and then we’ll certainly know more,” Chryst said. “Any time this happens, you don’t know how much time (he’ll miss), so you’re preparing for both (a short- and long-term absence).”

Coan is 12-6 as a starter for UW. He passed for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 69.6 completion percentage last season. His passer efficiency rating of 151.8 ranked 19th in the FBS, and his 236 completions set a program record. Coan also scored four rushing touchdowns, despite battling a shoulder injury for much of the year.

Graham Mertz mug

Mertz

A four-star recruit out of high school, Mertz was the No. 2 quarterback for much of last season. Redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf and redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom have taken the reps behind Mertz. Mertz appeared in two games in 2019, and Chryst said he’s made progress since he arrived on campus last spring.

“Graham’s good. He works at what he does. Chase and Danny do the same,” Chryst said. “They’ll take advantage of the opportunities they get.”

This story will be updated. 

