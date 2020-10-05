Graham Mertz taking Badgers' No. 1 QB reps with Jack Coan injured

Coach Paul Chryst said University of Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is still waiting to learn the severity of the foot injury he suffered at practice on Saturday.

Speaking with reporters during a Zoom teleconference Monday, Chryst said how long Coan will be out will be determined after Coan’s injury is assessed by a team of doctors and specialists. With Coan, a senior returning starter, out of practice for the time being, redshirt freshman Graham Mertz is taking reps with the first-team offense.

Chryst said Coan’s injury happened on a drop back during Saturday’s practice, and it was a noncontact injury. How long Coan will be sidelined has yet to be determined.

“We want to get the information from the doctors and specialists, and then we’ll certainly know more,” Chryst said. “Any time this happens, you don’t know how much time (he’ll miss), so you’re preparing for both (a short- and long-term absence).”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Coan is 12-6 as a starter for UW. He passed for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 69.6 completion percentage last season. His passer efficiency rating of 151.8 ranked 19th in the FBS, and his 236 completions set a program record. Coan also scored four rushing touchdowns, despite battling a shoulder injury for much of the year.