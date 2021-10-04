Graham Mertz says he's 'all good.' But Badgers know they must protect him better.

UW’s depth chart didn’t reveal any changes to the Badgers’ starting offensive line this week. Senior tackles Logan Bruss and Tyler Beach spoke to reporters together Monday, saying they represented the whole group.

“Good teams when they bring pressure, they'll challenge not just the line, but every guy on that field — the quarterback, the running backs, the receivers,” Bruss said.

“A lot of those pressures came from a different guy being off here or there. As a teammate, you can't really let yourself be off because if every guy lets himself be off for one or two (plays), that starts adding up quick. We have to do a better job of holding each other accountable, holding ourselves accountable to clean up those mistakes.”

Chryst was asked about his running backs’ performance in pass protection as well.

“You can't walk away from the last game we played and say, ‘Yeah, we’re right where we want to be,’” he said. “We've got to clean up. It does — and I don't mean to sound like a broken record — but it does take everyone. Can the backs be better? Absolutely in certain moments. And it's working with the line and at times with tight ends.”