Graham Mertz gets offense clicking and other observations from the Badgers' 12th training camp practice

For the first time during University of Wisconsin football training camp, the offense was able to deliver consistent counterpunches to the defense.

After some difficult stretches of practice over the first half of camp, the Badgers offense, particularly wide receiver Chimere Dike and quarterback Graham Mertz, was able to get the better of the defense on Wednesday. The two-and-a-half hour practice on the grass field north of Camp Randall Stadium saw Mertz and Dike hooking up for a number of big plays, including a 40-plus-yard throw down the right sideline that Dike adjusted to, bringing in the catch over his shoulder.

“For us, it's having that trust built up to where we know where each other is going all the time,” Mertz said. “I know where he's going, he knows how I'm throwing it. I mean, I could say that with Danny (Davis), (Kendric Pryor), all the guys. We just built up that trust throughout the offseason. So now we see the looks we know we're going to get, they know the ball they're going to get. And it's just a matter of making the play.”