Grading the Badgers: UW offense comes up average but defense aces Iowa test

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance Saturday in their 27-7 win over the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.
Offense: C
Braelon Allen went over the 100-yard mark for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 104 on a career-high 20 carries. Chez Mellusi wasn’t nearly as effective, averaging 2.5 yards over 19 attempts without a run longer than 5 yards. UW’s passing game was good early — Graham Mertz completed 10 of his first 12 attempts — and awful the rest of the way. Still, Mertz took care of the No. 1 priority on his to-do list: He didn’t turn over the ball against a defense that forces a lot of them. It didn’t come back to haunt the Badgers, but getting no points out of a drive that started at the Iowa 8 in the second quarter was brutal.
Defense: A
UW pitched a perfect game in the first half. There was some leakage after halftime, but part of that had to do with the Badgers dealing with injuries to some of their key players. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig was the biggest standout on a unit full of them, finishing with 2½ sacks. UW’s defense had six sacks and 10 tackles for loss in all, plus two fumble recoveries.
Special teams: B-
UW allowed a 44-yard kickoff return to start the game, but Iowa’s average starting position was its own 22 after the Badgers’ final five kickoffs. Andy Vujnovich pinned Iowa inside its 10 to flip the field after the Badgers’ first possession of the game but had a low punt in the second half that led to a 17-yard return. Collin Larsh was 2-for-2 on field goals and now has made his last seven attempts.
Coaching: A-
UW coach Paul Chryst was aggressive with his play-calling early in the game, and the Badgers’ balance kept Iowa on its heels. He got a little too conservative the rest of the way, but UW had a cushion and Chryst didn’t want to let the Hawkeyes back in the game. What else can you say at this point about the job UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard does week after week?
Overall: B+
Credit to UW for following an important win with a dominating performance in an even bigger game the next week. The Badgers have outscored three Big Ten West Division opponents by an 81-20 margin this season. They’ve formed an identity and are getting better each week.
BY THE NUMBERS
9
The UW defense has gone nine games since it allowed a player to rush for at least 100 yards. Iowa’s Tyler Godson, who entered Saturday averaging 83.7 yards rushing per game, was held to 27 yards on 13 attempts. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim was the last player to rush for more than 100 yards against UW, running for 151 yards in the Badgers’ overtime win over the Gophers last season.
12
Tight end Jake Ferguson broke his 12-game streak without a touchdown when he caught Mertz’s 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone during the first quarter. It was the 11th touchdown catch of his career.
4
UW earned its fourth win all-time against a team ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25. The Badgers improved to 4-11-1 all-time against teams ranked ninth nationally at the time of their game.
7
Larsh made both of his field goal attempts in the win. The senior has made his last seven field goal attempts. His last miss came during the fourth quarter against Notre Dame.
Badgers fans on Twitter find what they've been looking for in Wisconsin's victory over Iowa
Credit where credit's due
That's the team I thought we would see earlier in the year. Kudos to the players and coaching staff for not giving up and getting back on track.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) October 30, 2021
Enjoy the ride
Great game and that's how UW will win. Offense not making mistakes and defense forcing turnovers and dominating.— Mitchell Skurzewski (@MSkurzewski) October 30, 2021
Side note: trucker hat is lame
No looking back
No point in lamenting what didn't happen earlier this season. This is good, and hopefully there's more good things to come— Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) October 30, 2021
Who's laughing now?
The turnaround is impressive. The offensive line finally looks like Wisconsin, minimizing the reliance on Mertz, and the defense is spectacular.— Kyle Cooper (@SportsCoop66) October 30, 2021
Three weeks ago, if you said the Badgers would have the inside track on a division title, I'd have laughed you right off of Twitter.
A path to success
If the defense can continue to dominate like they have the last several games, and QB Graham Mertz can play like he did in the first quarter, Wisconsin can win the Western Title and gain a berth in the Big Ten Championship!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) October 30, 2021
U know it
Linebacker U.— JMW123 (@jmw1235) October 30, 2021
Running Back U.
Offensive Line U.
says it all
Live it up
October 30, 2021
It's only the beginning
The defense was great! Mertz looked good at times again….can’t forget he is still young and developing. Maybe this next month the team can gel and still win the big ten— jimmy johnson (@jimmy2222) October 30, 2021
Hungry for more
Strong D obviously. Uneven offense…need more of what was cookin’ first half, especially from GM5— PMW Badger (@Oltedlou1) October 30, 2021
How sweet it is
Beat the #9 rival by 20 to win four in a row and control their own destiny? Doesn't get much better than that.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) October 30, 2021
Home sweet home
Look to be back to their usual standing in the West.— David Padget (@davidcpadget) October 30, 2021
Let's not rush to judgement
Beat a top 10 team and first in division— Felix Vega (@felix_vega10) October 30, 2021
What more can you want?
Dude, we just beat Iowa, Mertz looked fantastic and you say “eh”?! A QB is never perfect.— Andrew Lucas (@andy_lucas98) October 30, 2021
Sincerity or sarcasm?
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) October 30, 2021
The wait is over
Bout time this team looked like that— Nicholas~Bucks in 6 (@Nicholaswisco) October 30, 2021
Don't stop now
Solid win. Got 4 more to go.— Ry🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@R_Lebica) October 30, 2021
Think happy thoughts
Love it! No negative vibes!— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) October 30, 2021
A game to remember
Badgers dominated the #9 team in the country from start to finish, what more could you ask for?— Dan D. (@One_Punch_Dan) October 30, 2021
Only time will tell
Can’t decide if this is the best Wisconsin defense I’ve seen or the 2017 team— Jorgy (@dcjorgenson) October 30, 2021
Best of the best
Most complete game this season. Best lb crew in the country. Allen #1 rb. Keep the momentum!— Michael Burger (@Burgscom) October 30, 2021
Attacking from both sides
Great D and turnovers works for the Badgers. Plus a decent running game— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) October 30, 2021
Iowa out if its depth
Wisconsin has way more talent— Tyler Morgan (@tyler_morgan28) October 30, 2021
Straight to the point
Y E S S S!!— Mark Massey (@mfmass) October 30, 2021
Still time to buy in!
📈📈📈— Ben Miskowski (@MiskoBeat) October 30, 2021
Enough said
October 30, 2021
OK, one more
October 30, 2021
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.