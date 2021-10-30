 Skip to main content
Grading the Badgers: UW offense comes up average but defense aces Iowa test
BADGERS REPORT CARD | JIM POLZIN

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz speaks about how the Wisconsin football team stayed together after early struggles and the success of the team's running backs after the Badgers defeated the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes 27-7 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison..

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance Saturday in their 27-7 win over the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.

Offense: C

Braelon Allen went over the 100-yard mark for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 104 on a career-high 20 carries. Chez Mellusi wasn’t nearly as effective, averaging 2.5 yards over 19 attempts without a run longer than 5 yards. UW’s passing game was good early — Graham Mertz completed 10 of his first 12 attempts — and awful the rest of the way. Still, Mertz took care of the No. 1 priority on his to-do list: He didn’t turn over the ball against a defense that forces a lot of them. It didn’t come back to haunt the Badgers, but getting no points out of a drive that started at the Iowa 8 in the second quarter was brutal.

University of Wisconsin football players rush the field to claim the Heartland Trophy after defeating the 9th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 27-7 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Defense: A

UW pitched a perfect game in the first half. There was some leakage after halftime, but part of that had to do with the Badgers dealing with injuries to some of their key players. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig was the biggest standout on a unit full of them, finishing with 2½ sacks. UW’s defense had six sacks and 10 tackles for loss in all, plus two fumble recoveries.

Special teams: B-

UW allowed a 44-yard kickoff return to start the game, but Iowa’s average starting position was its own 22 after the Badgers’ final five kickoffs. Andy Vujnovich pinned Iowa inside its 10 to flip the field after the Badgers’ first possession of the game but had a low punt in the second half that led to a 17-yard return. Collin Larsh was 2-for-2 on field goals and now has made his last seven attempts.

Coaching: A-

UW coach Paul Chryst was aggressive with his play-calling early in the game, and the Badgers’ balance kept Iowa on its heels. He got a little too conservative the rest of the way, but UW had a cushion and Chryst didn’t want to let the Hawkeyes back in the game. What else can you say at this point about the job UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard does week after week?

Overall: B+

Credit to UW for following an important win with a dominating performance in an even bigger game the next week. The Badgers have outscored three Big Ten West Division opponents by an 81-20 margin this season. They’ve formed an identity and are getting better each week.

BY THE NUMBERS

9

The UW defense has gone nine games since it allowed a player to rush for at least 100 yards. Iowa’s Tyler Godson, who entered Saturday averaging 83.7 yards rushing per game, was held to 27 yards on 13 attempts. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim was the last player to rush for more than 100 yards against UW, running for 151 yards in the Badgers’ overtime win over the Gophers last season.

12

Tight end Jake Ferguson broke his 12-game streak without a touchdown when he caught Mertz’s 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone during the first quarter. It was the 11th touchdown catch of his career.

4

UW earned its fourth win all-time against a team ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25. The Badgers improved to 4-11-1 all-time against teams ranked ninth nationally at the time of their game.

7

Larsh made both of his field goal attempts in the win. The senior has made his last seven field goal attempts. His last miss came during the fourth quarter against Notre Dame.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

