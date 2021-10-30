Grading the Badgers: UW offense comes up average but defense aces Iowa test

Special teams: B-

UW allowed a 44-yard kickoff return to start the game, but Iowa’s average starting position was its own 22 after the Badgers’ final five kickoffs. Andy Vujnovich pinned Iowa inside its 10 to flip the field after the Badgers’ first possession of the game but had a low punt in the second half that led to a 17-yard return. Collin Larsh was 2-for-2 on field goals and now has made his last seven attempts.

Coaching: A-

UW coach Paul Chryst was aggressive with his play-calling early in the game, and the Badgers’ balance kept Iowa on its heels. He got a little too conservative the rest of the way, but UW had a cushion and Chryst didn’t want to let the Hawkeyes back in the game. What else can you say at this point about the job UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard does week after week?

Overall: B+

Credit to UW for following an important win with a dominating performance in an even bigger game the next week. The Badgers have outscored three Big Ten West Division opponents by an 81-20 margin this season. They’ve formed an identity and are getting better each week.

BY THE NUMBERS

9