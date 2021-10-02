Grading the Badgers: Offense, special teams, coaching drag down the Wisconsin Badgers in loss to Michigan

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance Saturday in their 38-17 loss to the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium.
Offense: D
The Badgers finished with only 210 total yards, and 141 came over the course of two drives late in the first half. Almost everything else was cover-your-eyes material. Some UW fans have been clamoring for backup quarterback Chase Wolf and got their way after Graham Mertz left the game with a chest injury early in the third quarter. Wolf turned over the ball on back-to-back plays while the Badgers still were within striking distance. But for all the blame that can be placed on the quarterback position, it’s UW’s offensive line that has been the most disappointing group on that side of the ball.
Defense: C+
It’s hard to put too much blame on that side of the ball because it seems like the defense constantly is on the field and hasn't gotten much of a chance to play with the lead. The Badgers basically have to be perfect every week because of how bad the offense and special teams have been, but this defense was far from flawless in this defeat. UW did a solid job against Michigan’s powerful running attack but gave up too many big plays in the passing game.
Special teams: D-
A week after allowing a game-changing kickoff return for a touchdown, UW’s special teams again were on the wrong side of a big play. True freshman Hunter Wohler got way too close to a bouncing UW punt that hit him, resulting in a Michigan recovery that allowed the Wolverines to take over at the 5-yard line. Meanwhile, UW handed Michigan good field position late in the first half when Jack Van Dyke’s kickoff went out of bounds.
Coaching: D
Save for some flashes of brilliance, this offense has become painful to watch. Paul Chryst seems to have no answers. It’s hard to believe it’s come to this point, but UW’s offensive line is a weakness and that’s a reflection on Joe Rudolph. Special teams coach Chris Haering doesn’t escape blame here, either. His unit continues to make big mistakes at key moments.
Overall: D+
The Badgers have lost consecutive games by a combined 49 points. They’ve been outscored 51-10 in the fourth quarter of those games. UW players are trying to stay positive — and their postgame interviews reflect that — but it’s fair to wonder if they really believe a turnaround can occur.
BY THE NUMBERS
9
UW turned over the ball three times. That marked the ninth consecutive game the Badgers have committed at least one turnover. Their last game without a turnover was last season’s win over the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. UW has turned the ball over 23 times during the nine-game streak.
19
Braelon Allen led the Badgers with 19 rushing yards. That’s the lowest single-game total for a UW rusher during Chryst’s tenure. The previous low was 24 yards by Corey Clement against Northwestern in a 2015 game. That was Chryst’s first season as UW coach.
9
The Badgers allowed 41 or more points to the Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since 1990. UW held Michigan to a maximum of 26 points in the nine games between the two 41-point efforts, both losses.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.