Grading the Badgers: Multiple takeaways help defense score highest marks in solid all-around effort
BADGERS REPORT CARD | JIM POLZIN

Wisconsin Purdue Football

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen dives in for a touchdown over Purdue linebacker Kieren Douglas during Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind. (Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance Saturday in their 30-13 win over the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

University of Wisconsin freshman tailback Braelon Allen speaks to the media Saturday after he ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Badgers' 30-13 victory over the 25th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Offense: B-minus

The Badgers had turnovers on two of their first five possessions and finished 1 of 11 on third down. That typically would spell disaster, but UW made up for it with a big day on the ground. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen combined for 289 of the Badgers’ 290 yards rushing. The Badgers had eight runs of 12 yards or longer, including four by Allen. UW’s much-maligned offensive line turned in a solid effort against a defense that had been allowing 116.3 yards rushing per game.

Defense: A-minus

The Badgers forced five turnovers, one more than they had in the first six games combined. There were three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, with safety Collin Wilder getting one of each. Inside linebacker Leo Chenal was an absolute menace for the second consecutive game, finishing with 5½ tackles for loss and 3½ sacks. UW held Purdue star receiver David Bell to six catches for 33 yards, with cornerback Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams most responsible for that lack of production.  

Special teams: B

Collin Larsh made all three of his field goal attempts and is now 10 of 12 on the season. Returner Dean Engram muffed a punt in the first quarter, but true freshman Hunter Wohler was able to wrestle it away from Purdue's Cam Allen to help UW retain possession.

Coaching: B

Paul Chryst had a chance to be aggressive after an interception by Williams in the first half, but he instead ran the ball on first and second down. That series ended with a punt after Graham Mertz was sacked on third down. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph took some heat because of the way his group was playing early in the season, but that unit has gotten better. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard made sure Bell was taken out of the game and Purdue had no other way to move the ball consistently.

Overall: B

The Badgers played their best half of the season, outscoring Purdue 17-0 after halftime to keep alive their Big Ten West title hopes. It had been nearly two years since UW beat a ranked opponent, but that narrative can be put aside for the time being.

By the numbers

210:07

It has been 210 minutes, 7 seconds of game time since UW quarterback Graham Mertz last threw a touchdown pass. It came with 7 seconds left before halftime against Michigan on Oct. 2.

16

The Badgers scored on all six of their trips inside the red zone against Purdue. UW has been perfect scoring points in the red zone in its past five games, going 16-for-16 over that span. The last team to keep the Badgers from scoring when they reached the red zone was Eastern Michigan in the second game of the season.

-13

Purdue finished with -13 yards rushing on 24 carries. That ties the second-best effort all-time by a Badgers defense. UW held Iowa to -18 yards rushing in November 1951 for the program record. Northern Illinois lost 13 yards against UW in October 2007.

33

Purdue receiver David Bell entered the game averaging a Big Ten-best 135.8 yards receiving per game. UW held him to 33 yards receiving. That’s his lowest total since being held to 23 yards by Nebraska during the 2019 season.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

