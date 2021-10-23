Grading the Badgers: Multiple takeaways help defense score highest marks in solid all-around effort

Coaching: B

Paul Chryst had a chance to be aggressive after an interception by Williams in the first half, but he instead ran the ball on first and second down. That series ended with a punt after Graham Mertz was sacked on third down. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph took some heat because of the way his group was playing early in the season, but that unit has gotten better. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard made sure Bell was taken out of the game and Purdue had no other way to move the ball consistently.

Overall: B

The Badgers played their best half of the season, outscoring Purdue 17-0 after halftime to keep alive their Big Ten West title hopes. It had been nearly two years since UW beat a ranked opponent, but that narrative can be put aside for the time being.

By the numbers

210:07

It has been 210 minutes, 7 seconds of game time since UW quarterback Graham Mertz last threw a touchdown pass. It came with 7 seconds left before halftime against Michigan on Oct. 2.

16