Grading the Badgers: Graham Mertz's improved play boosts coach Paul Chryst's mark

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance Saturday in their 52-3 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Offense: B-plus
UW shot itself in the foot with penalties and a turnover early in the game but bounced back to produce its highest point total in a Big Ten game since scoring 59 vs. Nebraska in 2014. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw an interception on the first possession but flushed that mistake out of his system and matched his season high with 240 yards passing to go with three scores. The Badgers finished with 18 plays of 10 or more yards, nine apiece on the ground and through the air.
Defense: A-minus
Rutgers went at safety Scott Nelson twice early in the game. Bo Melton beat him for a 35-yard reception, but Nelson came up with a pass breakup on a deep ball the next series. Aside from allowing two chunk plays, UW’s run defense once again was stout. Plus, the Badgers matched their season high with three interceptions.
Special teams: B
Collin Larsh’s streak of seven consecutive made field goals ended early in the second quarter when he missed a 35-yard attempt. A fumble forced by kicker Jack Van Dyke and recovered by Alexander Smith was a huge play because it gave the Badgers a short field that turned into a touchdown and a 17-3 cushion.
Coaching: A-minus
Since Paul Chryst gets blamed when Mertz plays poorly, he should get credit when his quarterback does well. There’s visible progress there, and both Chryst and Mertz should be applauded for that. Chryst also wisely got Braelon Allen out of the game after the freshman tailback went over 100 yards. There was no use exposing Allen to injury, especially with Chez Mellusi already out of the game with a left leg injury.
Overall: B-plus
This was UW’s most complete game of the season. The opponent needs to be taken into account, but the Badgers still won by 49 points despite being sloppy out of the gate.
BY THE NUMBERS
579
The UW offense finished with 579 yards, its highest total since its 606 yards in a win over Purdue during the 2019 season.
240
Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 240 yards against the Scarlet Knights. It’s the second time this season that the sophomore has finished with that total, also doing so in the loss to Notre Dame in Chicago.
7.1
UW freshman Braelon Allen is averaging 7.1 yards on his 93 carries. He has gained 661 yards and scored six touchdowns.
1
UW senior John Chenal caught the first touchdown pass of his career during the second quarter. Mertz found him on fourth-and-goal from the 1 for the score.
