Grading the Badgers: Defense turns in a stinker but Braelon Allen gets the job done
BADGERS REPORT CARD | JIM POLZIN

Grading the Badgers: Defense turns in a stinker but Braelon Allen gets the job done

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) catches a pass during the second half against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 35-28 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Offense: B+

Freshman tailback Braelon Allen had four chunk runs that added up to 164 of his career-high 228 yards. His combination of power, precision and poise is special. Senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor had a big drop inside the 5-yard line in the first quarter but redeemed himself with a 17-yard touchdown reception on UW’s opening drive of the second half. Senior tight end Jake Ferguson had a career-high 92 yards receiving on Senior Day. UW was only 3 of 9 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth down but answered Nebraska touchdowns with scores of its own twice in the second half.

Defense: D+

Only one team — Michigan — had gone over 300 total yards against the Badgers; Nebraska reached that total midway through the third quarter. The Cornhuskers finished with 452 yards and had 351 through the air, consistently beating UW with crossing routes by either tight end Austin Allen or wide receiver Samori Toure. When the Badgers did apply pressure to Adrian Martinez, the Nebraska quarterback danced his way out of harm’s way to extend the play. A miserable day for the defense would have been much worse if not for Collin Wilder’s two interceptions and a big stand on the Huskers’ final possession.

Special teams: C

Stephan Bracey, who made his season debut, opened the game with a 91-yard kickoff return for a score. It was all downhill from there for this unit. Collin Larsh missed a 33-yard field goal attempt after a high snap by Peter Bowden, Alexander Smith had a costly 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a punt return and Larsh sent his final kickoff out of bounds to give Nebraska the ball at its 35.

Coaching: C+

UW coach Paul Chryst utilized Ferguson well in the passing game. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has taken a lot of heat this season, but that unit has made huge progress and helped open some big holes for Allen on Saturday. It was strange to see defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard unable to come up with the necessary adjustments to slow Nebraska’s passing game.

Overall: C+

UW hadn’t been in a close game in more than a month, but it made big plays on both sides of the ball down the stretch to extend its winning streak to seven games. Nebraska is better than its record indicates and the Badgers, to their credit, didn’t panic in a tight affair.

By the numbers

8

Number of receptions by Ferguson against the Cornhuskers. It was the most receptions by a UW player since he caught nine passes in the season opener against Penn State.

2

Nebraska’s Austin Allen caught seven passes for 143 yards and teammate Samori Toure reeled in seven for 113 yards. It’s the first time UW allowed two opposing players to finish with more than 100 yards receiving in the same game since last season’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest.

0

The UW defense was held without a sack for only the second time this season. The Badgers also failed to record a sack in their loss to Michigan.

351

Yards thrown for by Martinez. The last player to pass for at least 350 yards in a game against the Badgers was Purdue’s David Blough, when he threw for 386 in UW’s triple-overtime win in 2018.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

