Grading the Badgers: Defense turns in a stinker but Braelon Allen gets the job done

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 35-28 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Offense: B+
Freshman tailback Braelon Allen had four chunk runs that added up to 164 of his career-high 228 yards. His combination of power, precision and poise is special. Senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor had a big drop inside the 5-yard line in the first quarter but redeemed himself with a 17-yard touchdown reception on UW’s opening drive of the second half. Senior tight end Jake Ferguson had a career-high 92 yards receiving on Senior Day. UW was only 3 of 9 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth down but answered Nebraska touchdowns with scores of its own twice in the second half.
Defense: D+
Only one team — Michigan — had gone over 300 total yards against the Badgers; Nebraska reached that total midway through the third quarter. The Cornhuskers finished with 452 yards and had 351 through the air, consistently beating UW with crossing routes by either tight end Austin Allen or wide receiver Samori Toure. When the Badgers did apply pressure to Adrian Martinez, the Nebraska quarterback danced his way out of harm’s way to extend the play. A miserable day for the defense would have been much worse if not for Collin Wilder’s two interceptions and a big stand on the Huskers’ final possession.
Special teams: C
Stephan Bracey, who made his season debut, opened the game with a 91-yard kickoff return for a score. It was all downhill from there for this unit. Collin Larsh missed a 33-yard field goal attempt after a high snap by Peter Bowden, Alexander Smith had a costly 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a punt return and Larsh sent his final kickoff out of bounds to give Nebraska the ball at its 35.
Coaching: C+
UW coach Paul Chryst utilized Ferguson well in the passing game. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has taken a lot of heat this season, but that unit has made huge progress and helped open some big holes for Allen on Saturday. It was strange to see defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard unable to come up with the necessary adjustments to slow Nebraska’s passing game.
Overall: C+
UW hadn’t been in a close game in more than a month, but it made big plays on both sides of the ball down the stretch to extend its winning streak to seven games. Nebraska is better than its record indicates and the Badgers, to their credit, didn’t panic in a tight affair.
By the numbers
8
Number of receptions by Ferguson against the Cornhuskers. It was the most receptions by a UW player since he caught nine passes in the season opener against Penn State.
2
Nebraska’s Austin Allen caught seven passes for 143 yards and teammate Samori Toure reeled in seven for 113 yards. It’s the first time UW allowed two opposing players to finish with more than 100 yards receiving in the same game since last season’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest.
0
The UW defense was held without a sack for only the second time this season. The Badgers also failed to record a sack in their loss to Michigan.
351
Yards thrown for by Martinez. The last player to pass for at least 350 yards in a game against the Badgers was Purdue’s David Blough, when he threw for 386 in UW’s triple-overtime win in 2018.
Badgers fans on Twitter have mixed feelings after Wisconsin barely passes Nebraska's test
Passing the practice exam
Nebraska was a great test for the Badgers should they play Ohio State in two weeks. Martinez was effective throughout the game on crossing patterns, and Wisconsin didn’t have an answer. Braelon Allen is going to be among the great running backs in Badgers history. Huge win!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 20, 2021
Like a fine wine ...
I think everyone except Braelon Allen aged about 50 years after that one! Not sure if you heard, but he's only 17. Still. 😜😂😂🏈— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) November 20, 2021
Just sneaking through
It was a TIGHT ENDing. But the good guys got just what they needed to win.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) November 21, 2021
A fitting farewell
Obvious take is that Huskers are much better than their record. Good test for the offense on a day when the defense was subpar. Happy for the seniors to get a win on Senior Day. Now on to the Ground Squirrels and the Battle for the Axe!— Russ Evansen (@waunaruss) November 21, 2021
Battle to the buzzer
Hats off to NB. They played a great game. Admire their no quit. Badger O was good and carried the D for the first time this season. Fantastic home ender— BadgerFan (@divot516) November 20, 2021
Keeping it rolling
7 in a row!— Sean Stephenson (@sgstephenson) November 20, 2021
Still room to improve
Did just enough to beat a scrappy Husker team. Defense will make adjustments and offensive line getting better each week.— Jon Ahlgrim (@JonAhlgrim) November 21, 2021
Offense returns the favor
This was a very good win. Nebraska was dangerous and way better than their record. Offense did what it had to. Not Leonhard’s best day, though. If we’re being honest Frost prepared his offense better than Leonhard coached his D.— ryebadger (@ryebadger1) November 21, 2021
Numbers game
Nebraska will beat Iowa...best 3-8 team I've ever seen— OnWisconsin (@jgraf36) November 20, 2021
Questionable calls
NB should have called time out without losing valuable minutes. NB could have scored, gone for two so a PI and two receptions from a Uw loss. The PI the refs did call was uncatchable, so poor grade for refs. Badgers should beat Gophers for West title.— Steve Kazan (@skazan) November 21, 2021
Bring on the Buckeyes
November 21, 2021
Up for the challenge
I hope to find out— Dennis Whitehead (@Badgerden1) November 20, 2021
A win's a win
Not a clean game on either side of the ball…but ugly wins are still wins.— Todd (@pilprin) November 21, 2021
Enjoy the show!
1) B. Allen will be on Heisman watch next year.— Cat Lady Darcy (@CatLadyDarcy) November 21, 2021
2) Hopes that Chryst cld attract WRs are dead.
3) I live near Indy. Not looking forward to watching my Badgers get drubbed by Ohio St. Again.
Flaws on full display
Badgers were exposed again in the secondary. If opposing QBs get any time we can’t cover WR. Pass blocking and WR play needs big improvements for the Big Ten Championship game should we beat Minnesota next week— Bill Schroeder (@BigBill021) November 21, 2021
All too real
Nebraska fans must see Wisconsin running backs in their nightmares.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) November 20, 2021
Picking up the slack
Thank goodness for #BraelonAllen. Defense could not stop Nebraska today. Need to regroup for next week. #Badgers— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) November 21, 2021
Stay with it
Need to focus on the secondary not breaking coverage when the QB starts to scramble.— Tyler Chesmore (@TylerChesmore) November 20, 2021
Narrowly dodging disaster
Too close! Nebraska was playing with house money and it needed every bit of effort to win this. On to Minnesota.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) November 21, 2021
Finding another gear
Huskers played really well. These games happen. And the team dug down and won. Also our running back is 17 years old. 😌— Hannah Mott (@TheEverydayMath) November 20, 2021
It takes a team
The defense wasn't great. Allen is a stud.— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) November 20, 2021
Living on the edge
Scary relying on the offense when the D struggles.— Ryan (@RyanBrown812) November 20, 2021
Back to the drawing board
For once, the Offense bailed out the Defense. Leonard and team have work to do this week…— Mike T (@badger2k) November 21, 2021
Reality check
Bubble burst on the great defense. Ohio St. will kill them if they get that far.— Ken Rasmussen (@KenRasmussen2) November 21, 2021
Priority No. 1
They won, that's all that matters.— Dickie P (@dpedder10) November 21, 2021
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.