Grading the Badgers: Conservative play calling dings mark for coaches

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 20-13 victory/loss over/to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday in Las Vega.
Offense: C
Braelon Allen was healthy once again and it showed, with the freshman rushing for 159 yards on 29 attempts. The offensive line held up well considering it was down starters Logan Bruss and Joe Tippmann. The receiving corps, which already was missing Danny Davis, took more hits when Kendric Pryor and Jake Ferguson departed with injuries during the game. That left a green receiving corps led by Chimere Dike, who stepped up with a huge catch to keep alive the final drive. Take away an interception that was the result of a poor decision and Graham Mertz had a solid day, finishing 11 of 15 for 137 yards with a score.
Defense: B
The Badgers struggled to contain Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels on scrambles, taking bad angles and losing contain at times. There were also some coverage breakdowns and poor ball awareness that led to big plays in the passing game in the second half. But this was another quality performance from Jim Leonhard’s unit, which closed the door in the fourth quarter when the Sun Devils were driving for the tying score.
Special teams: B-minus
Collin Larsh made a career-long 48-yard field goal and also converted from 35 yards, all three of Andy Vujnovich’s punts went 50-plus yards and Jack Van Dyke was solid on kickoffs. Daryl Peterson got flagged for running into the kicker, but it didn’t extend an Arizona State drive in the fourth quarter.
Coaching: C-plus
UW was too conservative at the end of the first half. After calling a timeout with 1:08 remaining, the Badgers showed no urgency in between a pair of scrambles by Mertz and had to settle for a field goal. Credit to Paul Chryst and his staff for adjusting on the fly when it was forced to turn to young players at several key positions due to injuries.
Overall: B-minus
The Badgers played a really good opening 30 minutes and followed that with a second half that left a lot to be desired. Still, 9-4 looks better than 8-5 and some future contributors got a lot of valuable experience in the process.
By the numbers
29: Freshman Braelon Allen rushed a season-high 29 times in the win over Arizona State. His previous high this season was 25 carries against Northwestern. Allen finished with 159 yards in Thursday’s win.
64.8: The Badgers defense allowed an average of 64.8 yards rushing per game this season to break the program record. The previous record was 66.8 yards per game, set in 1951.
47: UW tight end Jake Ferguson hauled in three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown to extend his streak to 47 consecutive games with at least one reception.
9: UW finished ahead in time of possession in nine of its 13 games this season, including Thursday’s bowl win. The Badgers went 1-3 in the games where it did not finish ahead in time of possession this season.
Badgers fans on Twitter see lots of cracks in Wisconsin's Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arizona State
Enjoy it while you can
Arguably the greatest performance by a 17-year-old in Bowl history. I wonder how many years Braelon Allen will be in the NFL by the time he can legally play the slots in Vegas. In the meantime, I'll treasure every touch the kid gets in a Badgers uniform.— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) December 31, 2021
Thinking outside the box
They need a better offensive mind in charge. With improved coaching this team could be exciting rather than excruciating to watch, and bold instead of timid and predictable. Yeah they’ve won a lot of mid-level bowls but the program’s treading water.— Russ Evansen (@waunaruss) December 31, 2021
Start of a slide?
The program had been in a place where keeping the Axe was a given and Big Ten Championship appearances a very high likelihood every year.— Michael Drew 🍻 (@MikeDrewWhat) December 31, 2021
If the program were merely not advancing from that that would be fine. The program is regressing from that level.
Handle hardware with care
They won so I’m ok with it. Good to see some of the young players get some minutes - there is definitely potential there for the future. And we get a trophy that Mertz probably can’t break.— Susan Balsai (@sesbadger) December 31, 2021
Not satisfied with status quo
Negative we’re not. Expecting more? Yes. We’ve been told since the orange bowl season this program is “taking the next step.” We have not seen that yet.— Josh Showers (@JoshShowers4) December 31, 2021
A lot to like
Gutty win. Defense outside of a couple of bad scrambles, pass plays was outstanding.. Offense closing out the last 9;57 after losing basically Mertzs top 2 targets, getting nothing the entire second half was huge. Happy for the players and coaches..— Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) December 31, 2021
Grinding it out in style
That last drive was one to end on.— Tom Kahl (@Tomaskahl) December 31, 2021
Careful what you wish for
I think you answered your own question. Only got the long pass to Dike out of desperation. Sure seemed Chryst was scared to let Mertz do anything in the 2nd half.— Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) December 31, 2021
An offseason of change
Needed a win and got it. On to the off season and breath holding time to see who leaves. Feels like a difficult time to be a fan with the playoff so close last few years and yet now it feels like they are drifting away from it.— Matt Man (@matthew2ingham) December 31, 2021
Looking for a fresh set of eyes
It’s nice for the players to go out with a win, which is all that matters. They have some structural issues to address this off season, though. The struggles on offense are systemic and screaming for a fresh perspective.— ryebadger (@ryebadger1) December 31, 2021
More of the same
Inability to make enough plays in the passing game when they stack the box has been the story all year.— Ryan Bloom (@RBloom1012) December 31, 2021
Get with the times
If they want to be a top level program they need to evolve this offensive system. You can be run first without using a 1930s play book. Turned the season around after a terrible start but there’s plenty of room for growth.— Jakobi (@northernjakobi) December 31, 2021
Fair enough
It was fine, Jim.— Brandon Storlie (@BrandonStorlie) December 31, 2021
Trust issues?
Yeah, Chryst coaches like he doesn't trust his qb because he CAN'T trust his qb.— Brad Dittner (@BradDittner) December 31, 2021
Pulling an all nighter
I'm just glad I made it to the end.— Chris Cesar (@Cesar_Chris) December 31, 2021
It beats no bowl
Backups did enough to help us get the win. Just glad we got the bowl game in— Jo Howard (@Johoward519) December 31, 2021
Credit where credit's due
I’ll always take a win. Hoping for more use of young WR - a little more boldness next year. But tonight they had to play without a lot of guys and they gutted it out so very proud of them for doing that.— Jeremy Rosen (@jnrosen) December 31, 2021
No arguments here
OR MAYBE credit could be given to Paul Chryst and staff for winning 9 games despite disappointing/under-performing quarterback and O-Line play? Yes, it's their job to coach Mertz to better play, but they're just coaches not miracle workers.— Brad Dittner (@BradDittner) December 31, 2021
At least Mertz isn't Stave... so...
In need of a fresh start
Just happy to have this year end, to be completely honest.— Badger Dave (@badgerdms) December 31, 2021
Mix it up a little
Phenomenal drive to end the game, but we need more offensive variety than "handoff to Allen, again/everytime".— Ryan Liegel (@ryanliegel) December 31, 2021
Offense off target
Offense needs to evolve, no WR kids in high school will want to play for a team that looks like Navy. Defense has been solid for years.— Nick Ward (@Nick_Ward__) December 31, 2021
Whatever it takes
Some solid clock management to end the game 😉— James Bukacek (@james_buki) December 31, 2021
There it is
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) December 31, 2021
Where've we seen this before?
About as uninspiring a win you can have, shades of the basketball game last night. It’s a win, but gross.— Joe Klauer (@Jklauer21) December 31, 2021
Struggle to stay awake
Doing it their way
Nice to end on a win. Final drive classic Wisconsin football.— Kelly Ford (@kellylford) December 31, 2021
The time is now
I’m tired of saying, “but the future.” Future has to be now. I’m expecting HUGE things out of the team next season.— Josh Showers (@JoshShowers4) December 31, 2021
Straight to the point
Meh— Chris Schmidt (@Betroit02) December 31, 2021
And on that note ...
