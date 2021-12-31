 Skip to main content
Grading the Badgers: Conservative play calling dings mark for coaches
Grading the Badgers: Conservative play calling dings mark for coaches

Las Vegas Bowl Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz walks past coach Paul Chryst during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas.

 L.E. Baskow, Associated Press

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 20-13 victory/loss over/to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday in Las Vega.

Offense: C

Badgers players Jack Sanborn and Braelon Allen discuss the battle against the Sun Devils and the game-sealing drive at the end.

Braelon Allen was healthy once again and it showed, with the freshman rushing for 159 yards on 29 attempts. The offensive line held up well considering it was down starters Logan Bruss and Joe Tippmann. The receiving corps, which already was missing Danny Davis, took more hits when Kendric Pryor and Jake Ferguson departed with injuries during the game. That left a green receiving corps led by Chimere Dike, who stepped up with a huge catch to keep alive the final drive. Take away an interception that was the result of a poor decision and Graham Mertz had a solid day, finishing 11 of 15 for 137 yards with a score.

Defense: B

The Badgers struggled to contain Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels on scrambles, taking bad angles and losing contain at times. There were also some coverage breakdowns and poor ball awareness that led to big plays in the passing game in the second half. But this was another quality performance from Jim Leonhard’s unit, which closed the door in the fourth quarter when the Sun Devils were driving for the tying score.

Special teams: B-minus

Collin Larsh made a career-long 48-yard field goal and also converted from 35 yards, all three of Andy Vujnovich’s punts went 50-plus yards and Jack Van Dyke was solid on kickoffs. Daryl Peterson got flagged for running into the kicker, but it didn’t extend an Arizona State drive in the fourth quarter.

Coaching: C-plus

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst praises the senior class and team after fending off Arizona State to win the Las Vegas Bowl.

UW was too conservative at the end of the first half. After calling a timeout with 1:08 remaining, the Badgers showed no urgency in between a pair of scrambles by Mertz and had to settle for a field goal. Credit to Paul Chryst and his staff for adjusting on the fly when it was forced to turn to young players at several key positions due to injuries.

Overall: B-minus

The Badgers played a really good opening 30 minutes and followed that with a second half that left a lot to be desired. Still, 9-4 looks better than 8-5 and some future contributors got a lot of valuable experience in the process.

By the numbers

29: Freshman Braelon Allen rushed a season-high 29 times in the win over Arizona State. His previous high this season was 25 carries against Northwestern. Allen finished with 159 yards in Thursday’s win.

64.8: The Badgers defense allowed an average of 64.8 yards rushing per game this season to break the program record. The previous record was 66.8 yards per game, set in 1951.

47: UW tight end Jake Ferguson hauled in three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown to extend his streak to 47 consecutive games with at least one reception.

9: UW finished ahead in time of possession in nine of its 13 games this season, including Thursday’s bowl win. The Badgers went 1-3 in the games where it did not finish ahead in time of possession this season.

