Grading the Badgers: Chenal, Sanborn create havoc to earn defense top mark
BADGERS REPORT CARD | JIM POLZIN

Wisconsin's Leo Chenal stops Northwestern's Stephon Robinson Jr. for a loss during the first half Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

 Morry Gash, Associated Press

Members of the University of Wisconsin football team speak to the media Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after the 20th-ranked Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 35-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 35-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Offense: B-plus

UW had great balance for the second consecutive week, finishing with 268 yards rushing and 229 yards passing. Graham Mertz was fantastic except for an interception late in the first half. Freshman tailback Braelon Allen bounced off a lot of would-be tackles en route to a career-high 173 yards rushing. The offensive line continues to improve and gave Mertz a clean pocket most of the time. Five false start penalties, combined with Mertz’s interception and fumbles by backup tailbacks Julius Davis and Jackson Acker, kept this unit from getting an A.

Defense: A-minus

The Badgers allowed 82 yards on Northwestern’s opening drive, which ended with Caesar Williams making an interception in the end zone, and 10 yards the rest of the half. Williams’ pick was one of four for the Badgers, continuing a ball-hawking trend for UW. Inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn had a field day, combining for six of UW’s 12 tackles for loss. Northwestern’s biggest play of the game — a 68-yarder in the second half — was fluky and could have been another turnover for UW had a fumble not bounced right into the hands of wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr.

University of Wisconsin cornerbacks speak to the media Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after the 20th-ranked Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 35-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Special teams: C-plus

Danny Davis handled punt returns and did a solid job save for letting one go over his head late in the first half, leading to UW opening a drive at the 3-yard line. Northwestern called for fair catches on five short kickoffs by Collin Larsh, but the one it did return went for 43 yards. Andy Vujnovich caught a bad break when his 68-yard punt in the fourth quarter skipped into the end zone for a touchback.

Coaching: B

Paul Chryst called a good game and it was smart for him to get Julius Davis back in the game after his fumble because UW probably is going to need him at some point down the stretch. How good has UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard been? Former UW safety Eric Burrell tweeted after the game that Leonhard should be UW-Madison’s next chancellor.

Overall: B

Another win that was never in doubt for UW, which now has outscored its last four Big Ten opponents by a 168-30 margin.

University of Wisconsin freshman Braelon Allen speaks to the media Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after the 20th-ranked Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 35-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

BY THE NUMBERS

10: The UW defense has intercepted at least three passes in three of its previous four games for a total of 10 after picking off four Northwestern attempts Saturday.

7.4: Freshman tailback Braelon Allen has run for 785 yards and eight touchdowns during the Badgers’ six-game winning streak. Allen has averaged 7.4 yards per carry during the streak.

3: Northwestern’s defense failed to sack UW quarterback Graham Mertz during Saturday’s game. It was the third consecutive game that the defense failed to sack Mertz. He last was sacked in the win over Purdue last month.

9: The Badgers completed passes to nine different players in the win over Northwestern. That’s the most UW players to catch a pass in a game since 10 players had at least one reception in the Oct. 5, 2019, win over Kent State.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Tags

