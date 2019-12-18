Gophers putting together highest-rated recruiit class since 2008

A 10-2 season surprised many, but Keys said the recruits knew this was possible because they saw what the program was like in the summer. And they watched the team’s national perception change, from cringing about close nonconference calls to marveling at the top-five win against Penn State.

“I know a few younger recruits at some schools near me are hitting me up like, ‘Have the coaches said anything to you about me? I’m trying to come,’?” Keys said. He told them, “It’s a special place, and you need to take that visit for sure. It’s worth the drive.”

Josh Helmholdt, a Midwest recruiting analyst for Rivals, said since the Gophers filled most of their 2020 spots in June, their good season this year won’t have much of an impact on the current class. But 2021 should see a bump.

“It’s easy when you have something to sell in recruiting,” Helmholdt said. “And P.J. [Fleck] and his staff have a lot to sell coming off of this 2019 season.”

The Gophers have received some recent commitments, though, including Florida receiver Douglas Emilien. Gophers recruiting analyst Ryan Burns from 247Sports.com said the Gophers’ standout season “definitively” impacted Emilien’s choice.