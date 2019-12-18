Gophers putting together highest-rated recruiit class since 2008

Several Gophers football recruits were on the way back from the Mall of America, or maybe it was U.S. Bank Stadium, when one finally spoke up and asked the question on everyone’s mind.
“Are you guys going here? Because this is the best place I’ve ever been. We have to go here.”
Gage Keys, a defensive end from Ohio, heard that and immediately answered, “Yeah, I’m coming here, too.”
That was six months ago, when 12 players committed to play for the Gophers after their “Summer Splash” official visit weekend. Since then, the 2020 class has bonded through Twitter and a group chat, reuniting for the Wisconsin game to experience “College GameDay” and the Gophers’ shot at winning the Big Ten West.
Now, 26 Gophers commits will sign their national letters of intent Wednesday, the start of a three-day early signing period when most football recruits make their decision. Several of them will then become early enrollees, joining the Gophers for January winter workouts and spring ball.
This Gophers class ranks 32nd nationally and eighth in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.com. That’s a 13-spot rise nationally, two spots up in the conference, from last season. It’s Minnesota’s highest national ranking since the 2008 class, which was 26th in the country and fifth in the Big Ten.
A 10-2 season surprised many, but Keys said the recruits knew this was possible because they saw what the program was like in the summer. And they watched the team’s national perception change, from cringing about close nonconference calls to marveling at the top-five win against Penn State.
“I know a few younger recruits at some schools near me are hitting me up like, ‘Have the coaches said anything to you about me? I’m trying to come,’?” Keys said. He told them, “It’s a special place, and you need to take that visit for sure. It’s worth the drive.”
Josh Helmholdt, a Midwest recruiting analyst for Rivals, said since the Gophers filled most of their 2020 spots in June, their good season this year won’t have much of an impact on the current class. But 2021 should see a bump.
“It’s easy when you have something to sell in recruiting,” Helmholdt said. “And P.J. [Fleck] and his staff have a lot to sell coming off of this 2019 season.”
The Gophers have received some recent commitments, though, including Florida receiver Douglas Emilien. Gophers recruiting analyst Ryan Burns from 247Sports.com said the Gophers’ standout season “definitively” impacted Emilien’s choice.
“He’s a kid that maybe wasn’t as interested in Minnesota back when the Gophers wanted him in the spring and summer,” Burns said. “But then when you win 10 games and then you also have the No. 1 and No. 2 receiver in the Big Ten, it turns out receivers, especially, are going to be much more interested than they may have been previously. Like you don’t get that kid who … had offers from LSU among other places if you don’t have a great season.”
Burns said the Gophers’ class is on the same tier as Wisconsin and Iowa, which the program will need to sustain if it wants to compete for Big Ten West titles every year. But the team will also need sustained success after this one-year jump to attract even better prospects.
The 2020 class has one real head-turner in four-star Missouri linebacker Itayvion Brown and others with high potential, including Kansas running back Ky Thomas, fast Ohio athlete Miles Fleming, local Anoka linebacker Cody Lindenberg and Keys.
These players talk almost every day via text. They commiserated about the Wisconsin loss together, already vowing they won’t be the senior class crying on senior day for the lost Axe. Fleck told them their responsibility when they join the team is to uphold the standard set this year, when the team won seven Big Ten games for the first time.
Signing Wednesday will be the first step in a long journey. But this class is already ahead of the game in one aspect: their bond with one another.
“The craziest thing was, it felt like we had been together the past four years when we had just met,” Keys said of meeting many of his future teammates in June. “They’re all really cool guys, and we got along really well.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2020 football recruiting class
JACK NELSON
Jack Nelson, a Stoughton native, became the first member of UW’s 2020 class back in October of 2017, during his sophomore season.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive lineman was receiving interest from Iowa at the time of his commitment and now ranks as a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star by Rivals.
Nelson’s father, Todd Nelson, played offensive line for the Badgers in the late 80s.
TREY WEDIG
Trey Wedig committed shortly after UW’s victory over New Mexico in Week 2 of the 2018 season, starting the class off with a second highly rated offensive line prospect.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Kettle Moraine High product currently owns a consensus four-star rating and also held reported offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and other Power Five programs.
DYLAN BARRETT
Dylan Barrett, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from St. Charles East High in Illinois, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
Before committing off of a visit in October of 2018, Barrett also held reported offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia, Missouri and others.
BEN BARTEN
Ben Barten became the fourth offensive lineman and fourth total commitment to join UW’s 2020 class when he pledged in October of 2018.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Stratford High athlete, who’s listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports, could also potentially play defensive line for the Badgers. He also held reported offers from Iowa and South Dakota State.
CHIMERE DIKE
Chimere Dike, a wide receiver from Waukesha North High, added to an early run of in-state talent in UW’s 2020 class when he committed in January.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Dike, who also held an offer from Iowa State, rates as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports.
COLE DAKOVICH
Less than 24 hours after Dike’s commitment, Catholic Memorial’s Cole Dakovich did the same. Both were offered by UW during a visit to Madison less than a week before joining the class.
Dakovich, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker, didn’t begin playing high school football until his junior year, and the Badgers were the first program to extend a scholarship offer. He rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
TANOR BORTOLINI
Bortolini became the Badgers’ first commitment in more than four months when he pledged to UW on May 28.
The Kewaunee High native ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman reportedly also held offers from Miami, Iowa and Syracuse.
CADE MCDONALD
McDonald, from Hudson High, rates as a two-star prospect by 247sports and made a quick commitment in June after UW became his first FBS offer.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end put together a strong performance at a summer recruiting camp in Madison to earn his spot in this 2020 class.
NICK HERBIG
Herbig ranks in the top 300 nationally by every major recruiting site and stands as the No. 16 outside linebacker according to 247sports’ composite.
Heading to Madison from St. Louis High in Honolulu, Hawaii, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Herbig chose the Badgers over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
Herbig’s older brother, Nate, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles this year after a productive career as a guard at Stanford.
JORDAN TURNER
Turner, UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and made his commitment two weeks after his official visit to Madison.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker from Farmington, Mich., built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
MALIK REED
Reed, from Chandler (Ariz.) High, chose the Badgers over reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker was a consensus three-star recruit and also took official visits to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.
MAX LOFY
Lofy became the first defensive back to join UW's 2020 class, committing a month after taking an official visit to Madison in June.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect earned a three-star rating by both Rivals and 247sports. He reportedly held offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Arizona State and others.
JAMES THOMPSON JR.
James Thompson Jr., a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Cincinnati, Ohio, orally committed to UW after attending the home opener against Central Michigan.
The Roger Bacon High School product is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247sports. He also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State and Navy, among others, and was receiving interest from Big Ten programs such as Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.
ISAAC SMITH
Isaac Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Collierville, Tennessee, committed during the Badgers off week between games against Central Michigan and the Big Ten Conference opener against Michigan.
Smith, who had offers from Missouri, Army and Cornell, rates as a three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star recruit on Rivals.
“It’s awesome to have Wisconsin recruit one our kids,” said Andre Lott, Smith’s coach at St. George’s Independent School. “Being in Tennessee, some schools from up there don’t get down this way, but they did. He took his visit there and took advantage of the opportunity they gave.”
PRESTON ZACHMAN
Preston Zachman, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker from Catawissa, Penn., orally committed to the Badgers after their blowout win over Michigan.
A three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star prospect according to Rivals, Zachman is listed as an athlete by the recruiting services. He plays quarterback for his Southern Columbia Area High School team.
CAM LARGE
The Badgers won a fierce recruiting battle for Large, a tight end out of Noble and Greenough School in Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Large picked UW over at least 30 Power Five programs, including LSU and Ohio State. He said he was interested in how often the Badgers utilize their tight ends.
He's rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247 sports and ESPN.