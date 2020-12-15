Gophers looking ahead only to Badgers game, not bowl berth

That was reminiscent of what Ibrahim did to Wisconsin in 2018, when he carried 19 times for 71 yards in the second half as Minnesota held the ball for nearly 22 of the final 30 minutes.

"We're going to have to find a way to be balanced,'' Fleck said. "How we do that, that's what this whole week is about — finding creative ways to be very balanced.''

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

One more game?

So, what happens in regard to a bowl game if the Gophers, 11½-point underdogs on Saturday, beat Wisconsin? A 4-3 record would boost their chances and should put them ahead of the Badgers, if it came down to a decision between the two.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm told the Star Tribune that the Gophers likely would need to win four games to make a bowl, and in his latest projections has them left out and Wisconsin playing TCU in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Schlabach both project the Gophers to play in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, against Tennessee or Kentucky, respectively. Bonagura also has Wisconsin in a bowl game; Schlabach does not.

Ten bowls have been canceled, including three with Big Ten ties — the Pinstripe, Quick Lane and Redbox.