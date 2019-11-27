Rodney Smith photo

Rodney Smith runs behind Minnesota's mammoth offensive line in the Gophers' win over Illinois Oct. 5 in Minneapolis.

It doesn’t have the pedigree or tradition of some of its Big Ten Conference counterparts, but the Minnesota football team’s offensive line has been producing top-tier results this season.

The No. 9 Gophers have a program record-setting quarterback, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers heading into Saturday’s showdown with the University of Wisconsin. With Paul Bunyan’s Axe and a berth into the Big Ten title game on the line at TCF Bank Stadium, along with major bowl and College Football Playoff implications, Minnesota will ask its line to handle one of the country’s best defensive fronts in the Badgers.

Minnesota (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) won that interior battle last season, rushing for 201 yards and three touchdowns when the Gophers reclaimed the Axe for the first time since 2003. This year, Rodney Smith has been on the receiving end of the line’s effort up front, as he has 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns on 201 carries.

Discussing the Minnesota offensive line starts with its sheer size: The starting five’s average height is 6-foot-6 and average weight is 340 pounds. That group has been clearing the way for the Gophers’ run-pass option plays effectively, and UW’s defense knows controlling the line may determine Saturday’s Border Battle.

“They’re a vertical running team. It’s always hard when you have a big dude right in front of you, and then a hard-running running back right behind them,” UW senior linebacker Chris Orr said. “You’ve just got to muscle up, put some hair on your chest, and get under people’s chins and make it happen. This is going to be a fun football game for people that love real gritty, Big Ten football. This is going to be fun.”

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has invested heavily in recruiting on the offensive line in his three seasons leading the program. Three of the five starters were recruited by Fleck, and backup center/guard John Michael Schmitz, who has played in all 11 games this season, was also a Fleck signing.

Fleck has found these big prospects in his state, with 6-6, 325-pound left tackle Sam Schlueter, 6-6, 325-pound left guard Blaise Andries and 6-5, 305-pound center Conner Olson all hailing from Minnesota. But he’s also pulled in two starters — 6-5, 345-pound right guard Curtis Dunlap Jr. and 6-9, 400-pound right tackle Daniel Faalele — from IMG Academy in Florida, an athletics powerhouse.

Minnesota’s line doesn’t have a senior, a fact Fleck emphasized early in the season as it learned to play together. The group had its worst outing of the season in the Gophers’ 23-19 loss at Iowa — the Hawkeyes sacked quarterback Tanner Morgan six times and stifled Minnesota’s run game.

“I think it was great for the offensive line to get that experience. They went from Penn State to Iowa, which are very similar. We've got to grow up. We've just got to keep growing up. There's no seniors on that offensive line. The better competition they play against, the better they're going to be. They failed a lot, but they also had a lot of success as well,” Fleck said.

The physicality and strength the offensive line possesses is matched by how the Gophers’ running backs are attacking defenses, UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.

“They are true contact backs. They’re looking to run the first guy over, and if they run him over, they’re looking to run over the second guy, then maybe they’ll try to make somebody miss out in space. You give them a lot of credit for what they do,” Leonhard said.

“You have to bring it against this group. You turn on any game and you can see a D-lineman, a linebacker and a DB get ran over by one of their running backs week in and week out. They make you make a business decision every time you tackle them on how you’re going to hit this guy and are you willing to do this all day? Which I respect, I respect that type of play.”

Senior outside linebacker Zack Baun has been one of UW’s best defenders this season, and he’s a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. He has faced some big, talented tackles already this season, most notably Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, a player many expect to be a high first-round NFL draft pick.

Baun joked about his physical mismatch against the Gophers, especially Faalele, but expressed confidence he and the rest of the front could still create pressure in the passing game.

“Yeah, I mean, the dude’s like 400 pounds, right? Obviously, I’m 235. I’m strong, but I’m not that strong. He’s 400 pounds, he brings a load,” Baun said. “But there’s things you can do that can get them off-kilter.”

