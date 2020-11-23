Gophers' COVID-19 situation puts football game at Wisconsin in doubt

COVID-19 may call off another University of Wisconsin football game this season, but this time it’s not the Badgers’ fight with the virus that’s causing the problem.

Minnesota (2-3), which is slated to visit Camp Randall Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday in the annual Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, canceled Tuesday’s schedule practice and is holding all meetings virtually due to positive antigen tests within the program Monday.

Those tests are pending confirmation as of Monday night.

“The team’s goal is to return to a regular practice schedule on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin,” a statement from the university read. “An update will be provided when additional test results are returned and more information is available.”

No. 18 UW (2-1) canceled games against Nebraska and Purdue due to an a virus outbreak within its program between late October and early November.

