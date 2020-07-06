You are the owner of this article.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 football recruiting class
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 football recruiting class

Our Wisconsin State Journal team offers a closer look at the athletes that have committed to playing football at the University of Wisconsin beginning in the 2021 season.

With 15 commitments, the Badgers' class ranks No. 11 nationally on 247Sports and No. 12 on Rivals.

