Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State stay at top of College Football Playoff

— If either Michigan or Michigan State wins out, beating the Buckeyes and taking a Big Ten title along the way, it's in.

WHAT'S UNCLEAR

— Can Alabama become the first team to reach the playoff with two losses?

There are two scenarios here: Alabama (9-1) loses a competitive game to Georgia in the SEC championship game. Or Alabama loses one of its two remaining regular-season games and beats Georgia in the SEC title game. Hard to imagine the Tide not getting in under the latter scenario. The former? Less likely, but never doubt the power Alabama has to sway the committee.

— Can Cincinnati be caught from behind even if it wins out?

The biggest threat to the Bearcats appears to be Oklahoma State (9-1), which could get to 12-1 with with a Big 12 championship and three victories against Oklahoma and Baylor.

There is also a scenario in which both Michigan and Michigan State win out, giving the Spartans a Big Ten title and easy entry to the playoff and leaving Michigan at 11-1, challenging the Bearcats.

Wake Forest winning the ACC at 12-1 would have a resume similar to unbeaten Cincinnati, but no one victory as impressive as a road win over Notre Dame.