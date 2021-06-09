Gabe Carimi, Meghan Duggan, Blake Geoffrion in group joining Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame as class of 2021

Farooq coxed the Badgers' junior varsity boat to the 1986 national championship and was a two-time Olympian. She's now coach at Washington and has been part of NBC's rowing coverage for four Olympics.

Twin brothers Grant and Ross James were part of the Badgers' undefeated IRA national championship men's eight boat in 2008. Both were nine-time U.S. national team members and 2012 Olympians.

Jeidy won NCAA and Big Ten wrestling championships to cap a 33-3-1 season in 1978. He took fifth in the 1977 World University Games.

Leuer is one of eight UW men's basketball players who scored 1,300 points and recorded 500 rebounds in his career and led the team in both categories in his junior and senior seasons, 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Meyer won UW's first women's swimming NCAA championship in the 200-yard backstroke in 2011. She was the Badgers' female athlete of the year in 2009-10 and UW's recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor in 2011.

Cooke helped the Badgers to a share of the 1936 Big Ten cross country championship and was the first Black athlete to run cross country for UW. A chemist, he was president of the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering and received the William Procter Prize for Scientific Achievement in 1970.