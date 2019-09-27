Like most true freshmen, Cole Van Lanen had an eye-opening experience in his early days as a member of the University of Wisconsin football program.
Van Lanen had arrived in the summer of 2016 as a highly regarded offensive lineman, a four-star recruit who had been invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. But those first few months on campus can be a humbling experience, particularly for offensive linemen.
The game moved so much faster. The players Van Lanen lined up against as a member of the scout team were bigger, stronger, faster and more experienced. “You don’t know what to expect coming in,” he says, years later.
For some, it can be overwhelming. But Van Lanen, a Green Bay native who played at Bay Port High School, fought through the struggles and got better because of them. By the following spring, he was bigger, stronger and had a better grasp of what to expect. Suddenly, it was Van Lanen who was opening eyes.
“I remember that spring, it was like, ‘Who is this kid?’” teammate David Moorman said. “Everyone has that tough adjustment, especially on the O-line. That first year is tough because you go from being super dominant and all of a sudden you’re the low man on the totem pole and you have to learn how to play football again. All of a sudden, something clicked for him.”
It’s been a steady progression ever since for Van Lanen, who’s now a junior left tackle and a key member of an offensive line that hasn’t skipped a beat after losing four starters. That group deserves praise for a hot start that has the No. 8 Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) averaging more than 48 points and 500 total yards per game heading into a game against Northwestern (1-2, 0-1) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
While junior center Tyler Biadasz officially was the only returning starter on the line from 2018, that was really a matter of semantics. Everybody inside the program — from players to offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph to Van Lanen himself — considered Van Lanen a returning starter even though he’d been on the field to open a game only once in his career prior to this season.
Van Lanen spent his sophomore season in a job share with Jon Dietzen last season. Rudolph has a history of rewarding veterans, so Dietzen got the start and Van Lanen came in relief.
“I thought he handled last year really well,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.
Even with a returning duo of Van Lanen and Biadasz, a preseason All-American, it was fair to wonder if there’d be some slippage along UW’s front five in 2019. Gone were three players who, at some point of their careers, had earned first-team All-America honors: Michael Deiter, Beau Benzschawel and David Edwards.
So far, there hasn’t been a dropoff. Rudolph believed early on that there was a strength-in-numbers element to the group and he hasn’t been afraid to use that depth. During a 35-14 win against Michigan last week, UW unveiled its “Hippo” package that included seven offensive linemen — eight if you count Cormac Sampson, who was moved to the offensive line in the offseason but has temporarily made the switch back to tight end due to a rash of injuries at that position.
What may not have been considered when examining the loss of star power and lack of starting experience on the line was what was going on behind the scenes. Chemistry was being formed in the oddest of ways: sheer mockery, with no holds barred.
“That’s kind of how we developed as an O-line, it’s why we’re so tight,” UW fifth-year senior guard Jason Erdmann said. “We all make fun of each other, pushing each other’s buttons. It’s just something we do.
“Nobody takes it personally. We all know. And Cole’s kind of the leader of it.”
Uncle Cole
If there’s anyone on the Badgers who knows Van Lanen, it’s Biadasz. The two arrived together as members of the 2016 recruiting class and are roommates. Biadasz considers Van Lanen one of his best friends.
“He’s a funny dude,” Biadasz said. “That’s a good way to put it.”
But there’s plenty of mischief within Van Lanen, and others were more willing than Biadasz to share the dirt.
“He’s a character, for sure,” Erdmann said. “He’s a different guy than we’ve ever had on the O-line, personality wise. He’s always trying to pick on somebody, do something.”
Reserve lineman Blake Smithback, a former Waunakee athlete, is Van Lanen’s No. 1 target, according to others. But nobody is safe from his antics.
“He’s kind of always scheming and messing with guys,” Moorman said. “It’s funny. He’s kind of like the divorced uncle of the group who just messes with all the kids.”
Nobody seems to mind because Van Lanen provides some levity at a position in which the players typically carry themselves as professionals. Linemen are all business, which is why an occasional joke from Van Lanen in a meeting or his witty banter in the locker room help lighten the mood.
Moorman says Van Lanen is hard to describe because he’s two personalities in one body: a prankster off the field and uber-serious on it.
“He’s a goofball,” Moorman said. “Which is funny, because on the field he’s an absolute stud.”
Next in line
Rudolph, who doubles as the offensive line coach, loves talking about the details of playing that position. The former UW lineman was thrown a fastball down the middle earlier this week, a question about how precise Van Lanen is with his footwork during drills.
“You know what he does, he’s got a great lower-body demeanor and he’s able to hold his lower body in a position of strength and balance that is really difficult to do and maintain through a whole rep,” Rudolph said. “I’m not going to say, ‘Boy, it just comes easy to him.’ I think he’s really worked at it to the point where it comes easy to him. I think that’s something that he really relies on and will continue to rely on. It’s a great attribute.”
It’s one that makes Van Lanen the envy of his teammates. Van Lanen, for his part, always has considered himself better in run-blocking situations than in pass protection. Part of his offseason was spent making sure he found ways to improve in the latter category, and it shows.
“A lot of his pass sets are pretty ideal,” Erdmann said. “It’s the way to do it. It’s like he’s teaching. You look at him and do what he’s doing.”
Moorman agreed.
“His pass sets are unbelievable,” he said. “I wish I could pass set like that. Because you look at him, he doesn’t look like the most athletic guy in the world, but he just has incredible balance and his technique is insane.”
Moorman said a lot of tackles have trouble with the kickback technique required to get to a point of contact with an outside rusher. He includes himself in that category.
But when Moorman watches his teammate during drills and games, Van Lanen makes it look easy.
“He almost kind of glides back there,” Moorman said.
Van Lanen’s part-time role last season didn’t come without accolades. He was the highest-graded offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus in 2018, an honor that gave him mixed emotions.
“I think it’s really cool and stuff,” Van Lanen said. “But it’s just me playing football. I almost don’t want that because now if I do worse …”
Van Lanen stopped his thought. He has no intentions of doing worse now that he’s an every-down guy.
He’s well aware of the tradition at his position. UW has had three left tackles selected in the first round of the NFL draft since 2007, a group that includes Joe Thomas, Gabe Carimi and Ryan Ramczyk.
Van Lanen even had a chance to pick Thomas’ brain when the future NFL Hall of Famer visited UW practice in the spring.
“That’s pretty awesome growing up being a Badger fan seeing everyone come through and now I get to be the one at the left tackle position,” Van Lanen said. “It’s a big honor and I’m trying to keep that legacy going.”