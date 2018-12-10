Akron native Quan Easterling flipped from his hometown college to join the University of Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class less than two weeks before the early signing period begins.
The Archbishop Hoban High product committed to the Badgers after a visit to Madison over the weekend, per multiple reports, giving UW 18 scholarship players in its 2019 class. 247sports was the first to report the news.
Easterling rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports, a two-star by Rivals and is unranked by ESPN. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound fullback reportedly also added an offer from UCLA since initially choosing Akron over Marshall, Toledo and Dartmouth in June.
The Badgers' starting fullback spot appears wide open heading into next season with the departure of senior Alec Ingold. Easterling could potentially enter into a competition with Mason Stokke and John Chenal right away.
The early signing period runs Dec. 19-21, with the traditional National Signing Day set for Feb. 6.