From Wisconsin football All-Americans to Super Bowl teammates, Rams linemen cherish Badgers' connections

Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and David Edwards typically carpool to the team hotel the day before home games.

Those hour-plus slogs through traffic are times Edwards cherishes. The two former University of Wisconsin standouts have time to reminisce about their times in Madison. Their college careers didn’t overlap, but their experiences were similar. Edwards, the team’s left guard, can also pick the brain of Havenstein, a veteran right tackle, about a number of topics before their focus shifts to the game ahead of them.

It’s a perfectly normal scene apart from the fact the job they’re riding to is one in the NFL. Two friends, colleagues, shooting the breeze as they head into the office.

Havenstein and Edwards haven’t decided yet if they’ll ride together before their team’s next game — Super Bowl LVI, in which the Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, L.A.’s home field. Both players said this week that finding normalcy leading up to the most hyped moment of the sports calendar is a crucial, yet difficult task.

“I think trying to appreciate the gravity of this game and understanding that this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Edwards, who’s in his third season with L.A. “Just really appreciative of the team that we have and the success that we've had earning this opportunity. I just try not to take it for granted and try to enjoy the moment.”

Added Havenstein, who’s in his seventh year with the Rams: “If you get too excited, you’ve almost got to kind of lie to yourself and convince yourself like, ‘Hey, at the end of the day, we're playing another game. It's a big game, obviously, but it's the NFL, what game isn’t big?’”

Havenstein has been in this position before. He started for the Rams four years ago in Super Bowl LIII when L.A. fell to the New England Patriots 13-10. The memories of that loss were formative for him and for the entire Rams organization.

“Guys can take one of two ways — you can take it and just go in the tank about, ‘We lost the Super Bowl, blah, blah, blah, we had a real chance to win that thing and didn’t get it done,’” Havenstein said.

“Or you take it like every failure you've had in your life where you just go and learn from that. You take the experience and you move on and you get better. That's something I think we've done a really good job with here with the Rams, that's coming from our top down — everything we do is a learning experience to go ahead and get back to the ultimate goal. Thirty-two other teams start their season off every training camp saying our goal’s to go win the Super Bowl, we have an opportunity now to actually go get that done.”

L.A. went 12-5 this season before blowing out divisional rival Arizona 34-11 in the opening round of the playoffs. The Rams’ path to the Super Bowl got more difficult from there, holding off defending champion Tampa Bay 30-27 after the Buccaneers had come back from a 27-3 deficit then beating San Francisco 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to snap a six-game skid against the 49ers.

The former Badgers spoke highly of what the other brings to the team and the offensive line, and said their similar paths to the NFL and knowledge bases help when they’re breaking down an opponent. Edwards remembers well the first time he crossed paths with Havenstein. Edwards was on a recruiting visit to UW and at the time was high school quarterback that the Badgers thought could play tight end. Edwards watched Melvin Gordon rush for a then-FBS record 408 yards against Nebraska on Nov. 15, 2014, and crossed paths with Havenstein after the game.

“I remember seeing him after the game, walking past him and being like, ‘Geez, man, that guy is enormous,’” Edwards said with a big laugh. “We had Kyle Costigan as kind of like our mutual friend. (Costigan) was his right guard and then my strength coach (at UW). So I think we connected a little bit initially through Kyle, just telling stories about him and what a great guy he is and the impact that he's had on us. But to be able to learn from him and the ropes, knowing that he came from the same place, that's, I think, really cool.

“I don't tell him all the time, but (our drives are) one of my favorite times of the week. We'll tell stories about when he was at Wisconsin, when I was at Wisconsin, the big games that we played in and the people we've met. Stuff like that is what I'll remember forever, the relationships you make with your teammates. Rob and I have a great relationship and coming from the same place is obviously awesome.”

Both Edwards (2017) and Havenstein (2014) were first-team All-Americans for the Badgers and regular starters for the Rams since being drafted.

Havenstein’s enjoyed becoming a player whose experience carries weight in the locker room. He and other veterans have helped set the tone in the locker room as the Rams have gone all in chasing a championship and acquiring players like quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Von Miller.

Havenstein advised Edwards and other players to get all their off-field business for the game, like securing tickets and accommodations for family and friends, done by the end of the off week. He also says winning a Super Bowl takes buy-in from more than just the players on the roster.

“I think another thing is just having your, whoever it may be, wife, kids, mom, dad, girlfriend, whatever it is — having your support system really in tune and really locked in to help you win this game,” Havenstein said.

“You can't do much without them, especially me personally. Having my wife be as amazing as she is, she handles a lot of the things so I don't have to worry or stress about things for these two weeks that I don't need to. So having a good support system really helps out, whoever your people are. It doesn't matter who it is, but having them clued in and helping out in any way possible is just awesome.”

