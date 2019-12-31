From Amherst to Pasadena, Badgers' Tyler Biadasz, Garrett Groshek share special journey

“Not in a million years. I’m not saying he couldn’t succeed (at running back), but I never thought he’d be there to be honest with you,” Lusic said. “I remember I went down to spring practice when he got moved. He got a lot of carries because (Taylor) wasn’t there yet and Bradrick Shaw and Chris James were penciled in to start. Garrett took a lot reps, and he actually looked pretty good running the ball, looked pretty smooth back there. That spring practice you could tell he had something going on. You could see he was hitting his holes, reading the offensive line when they opened up for him.”

Lusic didn’t let Groshek to play defense at Amherst — he was too valuable at quarterback. But Lusic told college coaches Groshek was smart enough to play any spot on the field that they thought he could fit athletically.

Groshek has been the best pass-blocking back for UW through his career, which speaks to the unselfish nature Chryst sees in both him and Biadasz.

“I think it does go back to love of the game, and I think love of a team. Like, ‘Whatever you need us to do, we’ll do.’ And then when they do it, they go all-in,” Chryst said.

Reluctant leaders

It’s rarely what they intend to have happen, but people tend to follow Biadasz and Groshek.