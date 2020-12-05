Freshman Tanor Bortolini a bright spot in Badgers' woeful offensive showing against Hoosiers

Eight snaps into the game, Graham Mertz was taking snaps from a true freshman who was making his debut and wasn’t even recruited by the University of Wisconsin football team to play center.
By the fourth quarter, the redshirt freshman quarterback was trying to lead a comeback with a receiving corps that already was down its best player going into the game and lost its other experienced playmaker at that position late in the third quarter.
Mertz couldn’t be blamed for having a here-we-go-again feeling in what’s been a bizarre 2020 season for both him and the No. 18 Badgers, who dropped a 14-6 decision to No. 10 Indiana on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium.
“Obviously, you hate to see guys go down,” Mertz said after going 20 of 34 for 202 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. “I feel like we’ve had that scenario happen a couple times this season.”
If there was a silver lining to a woeful offensive performance, at least from the Badgers’ perspective, it was the play of Tanor Bortolini. When starting center Kayden Lyles left the field on a cart after sustaining a right leg injury early in UW’s second series of the game, there was no other choice but to turn to a 6-foot-4, 287-pound freshman who was recruited as a guard.
Backup center Cormac Sampson was unavailable due to an unspecified injury. Another option at center when the season began, redshirt freshman Joe Tippmann, is out for the season with a right arm injury.
That left Bortolini, who had been preparing this week in case of emergency. While Paul Chryst said he wanted to watch the film before he gave a true evaluation of Bortolini’s play, the UW coach thought the freshman handled a difficult situation well.
Bortolini had some bad snaps out of the shotgun formation — sometimes too high, other times too low — and that led to timing issues in both the run and pass game. But Mertz and senior left tackle Cole Van Lanen both said Bortolini did a good job in terms of communication and knowing his assignments.
“That’s been us this year, getting guys coming in,” Mertz said. “That dude came in ready to play. He’d been on all week. I knew he wouldn’t skip a beat. He really rallied the guys and I’m of proud of him. … He owned it and that’s big time.”
How much Bortolini has played center in his life is unclear. He wasn’t among the players made available to reporters after the game.
But Chryst said Bortolini had gotten some experience at the position during training camp.
“We had a day in camp where kind of the same type of thing (happened) where we had centers go down and he jumped in and really took all the reps of the day,” Chryst said. “I was impressed with the poise that he had then.”
That Bortolini, one of four in-state offensive line recruits in UW’s 2020 class, is a quick study shouldn’t be all that surprising. Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth and Columbia were among his list of suitors out of Kewaunee High School, a scholarship offer list that also included UW, Iowa, Miami (Fla.) and Syracuse.
“I thought he battled his butt off today,” Van Lanen said. “I’m really proud of him. He fit right in with us. I think there was no drop-off with him.”
If Bortolini was nervous, his teammates couldn’t tell. After his first play was in the books and the UW offensive linemen were talking things over on the sideline, he turned to Van Lanen and said, “I’m just playing football.”
Van Lanen’s response? “I said, ‘See, I told you. It’s just like practice. It’s everything we do all week,’ ” he said.
UW was also without senior wide receiver Danny Davis for the second consecutive game. Senior Kendric Pryor returned to the lineup after missing UW’s loss at Northwestern two weeks ago with a head injury and had three catches for 48 yards before being injured late in the third quarter.
Mertz and Pryor had connected for 25 yards earlier on the series to give the Badgers a first down in Indiana territory. On a third-and-4 play from the 4, Mertz lofted a ball into double coverage and Pryor couldn’t come up with it. He was seen headed to the locker room after that series, which ended with a field goal to cut Indiana’s lead to 14-6.
Freshman Chimere Dike played every snap for the UW offense and, after Pryor was injured, senior Jack Dunn took over as an every-down receiver.
Sophomore A.J. Abbott moved into the lineup when the Badgers went to three-receiver sets and made his first career catch for a 9-yard gain on the opening play of UW’s final drive.
“I’m proud of the guys that stepped up and battled tonight,” Mertz said.
