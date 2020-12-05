Freshman Tanor Bortolini a bright spot in Badgers' woeful offensive showing against Hoosiers

Backup center Cormac Sampson was unavailable due to an unspecified injury. Another option at center when the season began, redshirt freshman Joe Tippmann, is out for the season with a right arm injury.

That left Bortolini, who had been preparing this week in case of emergency. While Paul Chryst said he wanted to watch the film before he gave a true evaluation of Bortolini’s play, the UW coach thought the freshman handled a difficult situation well.

Bortolini had some bad snaps out of the shotgun formation — sometimes too high, other times too low — and that led to timing issues in both the run and pass game. But Mertz and senior left tackle Cole Van Lanen both said Bortolini did a good job in terms of communication and knowing his assignments.

“That’s been us this year, getting guys coming in,” Mertz said. “That dude came in ready to play. He’d been on all week. I knew he wouldn’t skip a beat. He really rallied the guys and I’m of proud of him. … He owned it and that’s big time.”

How much Bortolini has played center in his life is unclear. He wasn’t among the players made available to reporters after the game.

But Chryst said Bortolini had gotten some experience at the position during training camp.

