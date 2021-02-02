Four things to know about Badgers football heading into February's National Signing Day

Saeed Khalif, UW’s director of player personnel, said before the December signing period that because of the unique circumstances of the year — seniors being able to return and the unprecedented amount of players attempting to find new homes via transfer — it was in 2021 recruits’ best interest to sign then.

“I think that would be a strategic blunder if they waited till February,” Khalif said in December. “Holding out tells us that you don't have the level of commitment we're looking for and we have to shop immediately for that next guy.”

There may be some movement for UW in terms of walk-ons, especially for a specialist. Kicker Nate Van Zelst (Wilmette, Illinois), ranked a five-star prospect by Kohl’s Kicking, tweeted that he picked up offers from UW and Northwestern last week, but he didn’t specify if the Badgers were offering a scholarship.

The last specialist to receive a scholarship from UW out of high school was punter Anthony Lotti.

2. Badgers possibly in the transfer market

Despite Khalif’s insistence during the early period that the Badgers' roster is full, changes at a few position groups may push the program to look for a transfer recruit.

