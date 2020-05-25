Four-star tight end Jack Pugh commits to Wisconsin Badgers

The University of Wisconsin football team landed one of its top targets in the 2021 recruiting class Monday.
Jack Pugh, a tight end out of Hilliard, Ohio, announced his oral commitment to the Badgers in a tweet in which he thanked his family, coaches and trainer for preparing him for college football.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank my family and friends for helping me get to the position I'm in. I've been through some rough experiences that a select few know about, and I'm beyond grateful for my people helping me get through them," Pugh wrote.
“Thank you to Coach Turner, Rudolph and Chryst for have taken a chance on me and supporting me all the way. Couldn’t be more honored and excited to be a badger!!!"
Couldn’t be more excited to be a Badger 🔴⚪️🦡 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/XNb5Rwwms4— Jack Pugh (@JackPugh7) May 25, 2020
Pugh — ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN, and a three-star prospect by rivals — is ranked in the top 12 of tight ends in his class. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect had scholarship offers from more than 20 programs, including a majority of the Big Ten Conference schools.
UW’s main competition for Pugh was Penn State, who made a late charge for his commitment that included Pugh unofficially visiting the Nittany Lions’ campus last week. But the Badgers, who offered Pugh a scholarship in December, won out after Pugh visited campus in November and early March.
Pugh has the prototypical size to play as an on-the-line tight end, but has also split out as a receiver often through his high school career. A standout basketball player, Pugh also showed explosiveness as a defensive end for Hilliard Bradley High School.
Pugh is the first tight end in the 2021 class, which ranks in the top 20 in the country on multiple recruiting services — No. 17 on 247Spprts and No. 19 on Rivals. Pugh is the fourth four-star recruit in the Badgers' 2021 class.
Landing a high-level tight end in the 2021 class was needed for UW because the position will likely see a good deal of turnover in the next year.
Redshirt junior Jake Ferguson, who played nearly every offensive snap last season, is one of the top tight end prospects in the NFL draft next year, so he may decide to forgo his senior year in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring practice chances for young tight ends on the roster like Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci to establish roles. Cam Large and Cole Dakovich were tight end recruits in the 2020 class, and they may see early chances to get on the field as well.
UW is in hot pursuit of another four-star tight end in the 2021 class — Terrance Ferguson of Littleton, Colorado. Ferguson posted last week that the Badgers, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee and Southern Cal are the five teams he’ll choose from.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!