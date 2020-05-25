Four-star tight end Jack Pugh commits to Wisconsin Badgers

Pugh has the prototypical size to play as an on-the-line tight end, but has also split out as a receiver often through his high school career. A standout basketball player, Pugh also showed explosiveness as a defensive end for Hilliard Bradley High School.

Pugh is the first tight end in the 2021 class, which ranks in the top 20 in the country on multiple recruiting services — No. 17 on 247Spprts and No. 19 on Rivals. Pugh is the fourth four-star recruit in the Badgers' 2021 class.

Landing a high-level tight end in the 2021 class was needed for UW because the position will likely see a good deal of turnover in the next year.

Redshirt junior Jake Ferguson, who played nearly every offensive snap last season, is one of the top tight end prospects in the NFL draft next year, so he may decide to forgo his senior year in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring practice chances for young tight ends on the roster like Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci to establish roles. Cam Large and Cole Dakovich were tight end recruits in the 2020 class, and they may see early chances to get on the field as well.

UW is in hot pursuit of another four-star tight end in the 2021 class — Terrance Ferguson of Littleton, Colorado. Ferguson posted last week that the Badgers, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee and Southern Cal are the five teams he’ll choose from.

