The University of Wisconsin football team secured a major addition to its 2020 recruiting class Monday, as highly ranked Hawaii outside linebacker Nick Herbig committed to the Badgers via Twitter.
Herbig, a consensus four-star prospect, ranks among the top 300 prospects nationally by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN. He chose UW over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect from St. Louis High in Honolulu became the Badgers' second commitment in as many days after Verona running back Jackson Acker joined UW's 2021 class Sunday.
Herbig's pledge also brought the Badgers' 2020 class up to nine members. The others are offensive linemen Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Dylan Barrett, Ben Barten and Tanor Bortolini, outside linebacker Cole Dakovich, wide receiver Chimere Dike and defensive end Cade McDonald.