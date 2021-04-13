Four spring practice observations: Young Badgers making most of valuable reps

“I've been trying to work with them to be able to calm down and get his assignment right, obviously, because that's most important. But I think he's in a really good spot in where he's at right now and contributing. Once he gets that down, he's going to be one good player.”

One can see there are times when Nelson gets off-balance as he’s climbing to the second level, but those technique errors can be cleaned up through the spring and summer.

Bollers has the tools

Freshman outside linebacker T.J. Bollers flashes speed and aggressiveness when he’s rushing the passer. Especially when coming out of a three-point stance — something UW’s outside ‘backers are practicing more of this spring — there’s an explosiveness in his first two steps that will be an asset to him at the college level.

But there’s also a bit of hesitation when Bollers is in a two-point stance that the four-star early-enrollee has to work out this spring. What’s encouraging is Bollers knows he’s got a learning curve to adjust to at the college level and he’s looking for ways to accelerate his acclimation.