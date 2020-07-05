Former Wisconsin football speedster David Gilreath learns joys of slowing down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes, it’s basically a straight path to glory. Like the time David Gilreath required minimal zig-zagging to cover 97 yards in a shade under 12 seconds, carving his name into Camp Randall Stadium lore in the process.

That signature moment of Gilreath’s solid career with the University of Wisconsin football program came nearly 10 years ago. The ensuing decade was anything but a sprint to the finish, partly by his choice.

Gilreath navigated stop signs and road blocks during a brief NFL career and he took a leap of faith while choosing his post-football path. But the highlight of that decade has been the enjoyment he’s gotten out of traveling the globe, taking his time at each stop. Why be in a rush when there’s so much to soak in and see?

He’s visited 34 countries, with Turkey at the top of his best-of list. Following closely being Istanbul among his favorite cities are Barcelona, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv and Morelia, which is located in central Mexico and is the home of Gilreath’s fiancée.

“I want to see new places and learn,” said Gilreath, who played wide receiver and served as the primary return man for the Badgers from 2007 to ’10. “I don’t think I would be where I’m at if it wasn’t for the traveling and learning about different cultures.”