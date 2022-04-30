Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks picked by Denver in seventh round of the NFL draft

Four years of starting for the University of Wisconsin football team created many memories for cornerback Faion Hicks.

He’ll look to take those experiences, and the lessons learned from them, into his professional career after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Hicks was the 232nd overall pick and he was the second former Badgers defender drafted by Denver on Saturday — the Broncos selected former UW defensive end Matt Henningsen in the sixth round.

Hicks, a Miami native and team captain last season, battled through a torn meniscus in his knee this year.

“I think he’s truly confident in so many aspects — confident as a player, confident as a leader of this team,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “It’s come by, I think, a lot of work that he’s put into it. But while doing that, he’s always been a great teammate.”

Hicks played in 44 career games and notched 108 tackles. He had a career-high 10 pass breakups last season, giving him 19 in his career.

Hicks is the fifth UW player drafted this weekend, giving the program its most drafted players in a class since 2018.

