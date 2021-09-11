Former Wisconsin commit struggles in debut at Camp Randall with Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan quarterback Ben Bryant’s debut in Camp Randall Stadium, a place he once thought he’d call home, did not go well.

The one-time University of Wisconsin commit finished 4 of 7 for 23 yards and was sacked twice in Saturday night’s 34-7 loss to the Badgers. Fellow Eagles quarterback Preston Hutchinson, who has split time with Bryant through two games this season, didn’t fare much better, going 6 of 13 for 53 yards with a sack and an interception.

Neither QB — Hutchinson poses more of a threat with his legs than Bryant (four carries for minus-4 yards), but finished with just 12 yards on three carries — found much success against a UW pass rush that feasted on an overmatched Eagles offensive line. The Badgers now have four sacks in two games and held the Eagles to 0.9 yards on 18 rushing attempts.

“On third downs they’re really creative,” Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. “Prepared all week for anything really — third-and-5 and more is where they bring some different pressures that are really tough to handle, and they’re good at it. So we worked them, but we weren’t able to keep ‘em off our quarterback all the time, that’s for sure.”

The Eagles converted just two of their 11 third-down attempts. One of those third downs ended in Bryant’s first sack of the game.