Former Wisconsin Badgers RB Bradrick Shaw transferring to Cal

Former University of Wisconsin running back Bradrick Shaw has found a new home for his final collegiate season.
Shaw tweeted Saturday that he is graduate-transferring to the University of California. Cal coach Justin Wilcox was UW's defensive coordinator in 2016, when Shaw was a redshirt freshman.
He posted an image of himself in a Cal uniform holding a pair of footballs with the caption, “Grateful for this opportunity #GOBEARS.”
Grateful for this opportunity! #GOBEARS pic.twitter.com/fO4sKm2Rxp— Bradrick Shaw (@bradricks7) May 30, 2020
Cal had four running backs listed on its spring football roster — DeCarlos Brooks, Christopher Brown Jr., DeShawn Collins and Marcel Dancy. Brown Jr. led Golden Bears with 914 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but the group behind him is inexperienced. Shaw was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA due to a medical hardship.
Shaw, who came to UW from Birmingham, Alabama, battled back from a torn ACL in 2018 to appear in nine games in 2019. Shaw had 18 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. He finished his Badgers’ career with 202 carries, 938 yards and 10 touchdowns in 31 games.
After being a reliable backfield option in the 2016 season, Shaw looked to be in line for a larger role in 2017, but injuries limited him in training camp and Jonathan Taylor burst onto the scene and took over the No. 1 spot.
“I will forever be a Badger and cherish these awesome memories for the rest of my life!” Shaw tweeted when he announced his transfer from UW.
Shaw is one of six players from last year’s Badgers roster to enter the transfer portal.
