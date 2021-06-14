Former Wisconsin Badgers DE Tom Burke arrested in child sexual assault

Former University of Wisconsin football star Tom Burke has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
Burke, 44, was arraigned Monday in State District Court in Duluth and will be held on $100,000 bail. He is charged with repeated sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl, according to the criminal complaint. Burke was arrested Friday and faces a prison sentence of 12 to 14 years if convicted.
Citing the complaint, a Duluth News Tribune report states that the girl told her mother of the assaults in February, and the following day reported additional assaults to authorities.
A Wisconsin State Journal request for the complaint had not been filled at the time of this writing.
Burke denied any sex acts toward the victim, according to the Duluth News Tribune. Records show Burke was alone with the child at the times of the alleged assaults. Burke was due to make an initial court appearance Monday. He waived his right to contest extradition from Wisconsin to Minnesota on Friday after being taken into custody in Douglas County.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jon Holets told the court he didn’t believe any supervised release was appropriate, according to the Duluth News Tribune.
Burke was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame last year after playing on the Badgers’ defensive line from 1995 to 1998. He tallied a Big Ten Conference-record 22 sacks his senior season en route to becoming UW’s first unanimous All-American in nearly 40 years. He was a member of the Badgers’ 1998 Big Ten championship team that won the 1999 Rose Bowl.
He played four years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.
Burke, a native of Poplar, Wisconsin, was living in Rice Lake at the time of his arrest.