Former Wisconsin Badgers center Travis Frederick retires after 7 NFL seasons

Former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Travis Frederick retired after a seven-year career in NFL.

The Sharon, Wis., native who played his entire pro career with the Dallas Cowboys posted on Twitter that he no longer wished to play after battling Guillian-Barre Syndrome. The disease, which is an immune system disorder that damages the peripheral nervous system, forced the all-pro center to sit out the 2018 NFL season.

He played last year and was a Pro Bowl selection for the fifth time in career, but he said the fight took its toll.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“That experience forced me to reevaluate my life priorities. I spent much of that year thinking about both the past and future. I realized how fortunate I was to play a game for a living. I realized gow fortunate I was to make friends and become teammates with some great men. Most of all, I realized the importance of my family and how much I want to be there for their peaks and valleys as they were for me,” Frederick wrote.