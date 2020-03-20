Former Wisconsin Badger Melvin Gordon signs with Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon’s bet on himself has landed him in a new NFL locale.
The former University of Wisconsin running back reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract on Friday with the Denver Broncos. Gordon spent his first five years in the NFL with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport was the first to report the details of Gordon’s new contract.
Gordon missed four games last season while he was holding out for a new contract from the Chargers, but they allowed him to leave in free agency.
Gordon joins a Denver team that already has an established starter at running back in Phillip Lindsay, which could help both players avoid injuries by sharing the load. He’ll also fill a need as a receiving threat out of the Broncos backfield.
In 67 NFL games, Gordon has 4,240 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 1,059 carries. He has 224 catches for 1,873 yards and 11 scores.
The Kenosha native was tallied 4,915 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns during his Badgers career (2011-14). He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back in 2014 and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He’s the fourth-leading rusher in UW history behind Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and Montee Ball.
This story will be updated.