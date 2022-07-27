Former Sun Prairie star isn't on Wisconsin football roster. Here's the latest on his status

INDIANAPOLIS — The top-rated defensive player in the University of Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class isn’t on the team’s initial roster.

Isaac Hamm, a 247Sports composite four-star edge defender from Sun Prairie, is taking classes at Madison College and not on the Badgers’ roster, coach Paul Chryst told reporters at Big Ten media days. A UW official said Hamm still could make the team at some point this season, and that Chryst is hopeful it can happen.

“I appreciate what he’s doing right now,” Chryst said. “He’s taking classes, not at Wisconsin, finishing up some things, and then obviously hopeful. He’s doing it and we’re in communication.

“He’s working on some stuff. … I appreciate what he’s doing to have a good summer.”

Hamm wasn’t expected to be an instant contributor because he’s been recovering from shoulder injuries and was joining a loaded position group with UW’s outside linebackers and defensive ends. But potentially losing Hamm is a blow to the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class that was ranked 44th nationally on 247Sports and 46th on Rivals with Hamm.

Hamm chose UW on the early signing day in December over the possibility of a scholarship from Ohio State, he told reporters that night at his signing ceremony. He and his father had dinner with Chryst and assistant coach Chris Haering the week before signing, and that conversation sealed the deal to keep him in the state.

“I got the at-home, family vibe from (UW), the culture and tradition is amazing and that’s something I really wanted to be a part of,” Hamm said in December. “It was one of those things that as it creeps up on you and you get closer to it, it becomes a harder decision. With a little bit of time and talking with my family and coaches, we came to that consensus after quite a while.

“We didn’t want to rush the choice, but now that we’re here and we made this choice, I definitely know it’s going to be the best one for me.”

Hamm, who didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday, helped Sun Prairie go 6-0 in the WIAA’s modified 2021 spring season then 14-1 last fall en route to a WIAA Division 1 state championship game appearance.

Hamm had 73 tackles, 18 for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games as a senior, according to wissports.net. He tallied 29 total tackles as a junior, nine of which were for a loss, including five sacks. He also forced five fumbles.

Hamm was the State Journal All-Area Player of the Year in 2021, the WFCA’s large school defensive player of the year and a first-team All-State selection by the WFCA and Associated Press.